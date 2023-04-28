A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Player: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama.
Pick: Round 1, 12th overall.
Ht.Wt.: 5-9, 199.
Combine results: 4.36 40-yard dash.
Stats: Three-year player, he transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech, where he averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored eight TDs in 19 games.
Gibbs played 12 games for Alabama in 2022. He carried 151 times for 926 yards and seven TDs.
Bio: A short, powerful back with explosive speed. He showed that at Georgia Tech for two seasons (2020 and 2021) before transferring to Alabama for his final season.
As a sophomore at Georgia Tech, Gibbs accumulated 1,979 total yards from scrimmage, second most in the history of Georgia Tech.
Lions running back roster: Jermar Jefferson, Greg Bell, D’Andre Swift, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds.
Analyst's take: "He has good vision and he's decisive. He is a weapon in the passing game, as he can run wide receiver routes and he easily catches the ball." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media Analyst
Tim Twentyman's take: "A little bit of a surprise, but the Lions get a dynamic back to add to their backfield with Montgomery and Swift. Gibbs had the second fastest 40-yard dash time among the running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine with a blazing 4.36 seconds. He also averaged 23.9 yards per kickoff return, so he added impact there. He ranked in the top 15 in the FBS in all purpose yards per game. (135.7).
Mike O'Hara's take: "I had him rated as the No. 2 running back in the draft because of his speed and the way he can use it to break down a defense as a receiver or running the ball. He fits the Lions' offense simply because of that speed. I'm partial to running backs. This looks like a good addition for the Lions."