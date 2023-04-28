A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Tim Twentyman's take: "A little bit of a surprise, but the Lions get a dynamic back to add to their backfield with Montgomery and Swift. Gibbs had the second fastest 40-yard dash time among the running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine with a blazing 4.36 seconds. He also averaged 23.9 yards per kickoff return, so he added impact there. He ranked in the top 15 in the FBS in all purpose yards per game. (135.7).

Mike O'Hara's take: "I had him rated as the No. 2 running back in the draft because of his speed and the way he can use it to break down a defense as a receiver or running the ball. He fits the Lions' offense simply because of that speed. I'm partial to running backs. This looks like a good addition for the Lions."