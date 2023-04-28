Draft Coverage

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Apr 27, 2023 at 11:22 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama.

Pick: Round 1, 12th overall.

Ht.Wt.: 5-9, 199.

Combine results: 4.36 40-yard dash.

Stats: Three-year player, he transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech, where he averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored eight TDs in 19 games.

Gibbs played 12 games for Alabama in 2022. He carried 151 times for 926 yards and seven TDs.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) after scoring a touchdown against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) after scoring a touchdown against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) stiff arms Kansas State safety Drake Cheatum (21) as he carries the ball during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) stiff arms Kansas State safety Drake Cheatum (21) as he carries the ball during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Indianapolis.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown ahead pf Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) and defensive lineman Byron Young (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown ahead pf Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) and defensive lineman Byron Young (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) fights off Mississippi safety Otis Reese (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) fights off Mississippi safety Otis Reese (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) carries the ball against Kansas State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) carries the ball against Kansas State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) carries the ball against Kansas State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) carries the ball against Kansas State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) carries the ball as he gets around Auburn's Sean Jackson (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) carries the ball as he gets around Auburn's Sean Jackson (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Indianapolis.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) gets past Tennessee defensive back De'Shawn Rucker (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) gets past Tennessee defensive back De'Shawn Rucker (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs by Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs by Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with tight end Cameron Latu (81) after scoring a touchdown against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with tight end Cameron Latu (81) after scoring a touchdown against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) breaks away from the Arkansas defense to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) breaks away from the Arkansas defense to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Bio: A short, powerful back with explosive speed. He showed that at Georgia Tech for two seasons (2020 and 2021) before transferring to Alabama for his final season.

As a sophomore at Georgia Tech, Gibbs accumulated 1,979 total yards from scrimmage, second most in the history of Georgia Tech.

Lions running back roster: Jermar Jefferson, Greg Bell, D’Andre Swift, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds.

Analyst's take: "He has good vision and he's decisive. He is a weapon in the passing game, as he can run wide receiver routes and he easily catches the ball." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media Analyst

Tim Twentyman's take: "A little bit of a surprise, but the Lions get a dynamic back to add to their backfield with Montgomery and Swift. Gibbs had the second fastest 40-yard dash time among the running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine with a blazing 4.36 seconds. He also averaged 23.9 yards per kickoff return, so he added impact there. He ranked in the top 15 in the FBS in all purpose yards per game. (135.7).

Mike O'Hara's take: "I had him rated as the No. 2 running back in the draft because of his speed and the way he can use it to break down a defense as a receiver or running the ball. He fits the Lions' offense simply because of that speed. I'm partial to running backs. This looks like a good addition for the Lions."

