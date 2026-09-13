5 things to watch: Lions vs. Saints

3. DREW PETZING ERA BEGINS

Petzing comes over from Arizona where he spent the last three seasons as the Cardinals' offensive coordinator. Petzing drew quick praise in Detroit from players and fellow coaches for his intelligence, ability to teach complicated schemes in an easy way, and for making everyone feel they had input in building the schemes,

He has a terrific working relationship with quarterback Jared Goff. Head coach Dan Campbell has loved watching the give and take between Petzing and Goff in terms of building the scheme.

"I feel like they pulled the best out of each other," Campbell said.

This is the best collection of skill weapons Petzing's had an opportunity to work with as a play caller. There are a couple question marks upfront at center and left guard, but the expectation is for this offense to hit the ground running, get back to being a physical downhill team in the run game and be one of the most productive units in the league again.

It should be fun to watch how Petzing deploys running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta in this offense.

4. SLOWING DOWN ETIENNE

It's unclear if veteran running back Alvin Kamara (knee) will be available to play today after being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and listed as questionable. We know veteran Travis Etienne Jr. will be available this afternoon for the Saints. He's the new top back in New Orleans after coming over from Jacksonville in free agency this offseason.