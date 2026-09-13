5 things to watch: Lions vs. Saints

The Detroit Lions kick off the regular season hosting the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. It's the first time the Lions have ever hosted the Saints to begin the season.
Here are five things to watch out for Sunday:
1. BLAKE MILLER DEBUT
Miller set the Clemson record for career snaps (3,778) while starting 54 games over his collegiate career. Miller is hoping to have a similar impact in the NFL starting Sunday at Ford Field as he makes his first career start at right tackle.
He faces a Saints' defense that finished top 10 in the NFL last season with 45 sacks. They'll be without veteran edge rusher Cameron Jordan (hamstring), who led them in both sacks (10.5) and tackles for loss (15.0) last season, but fellow veterans Chase Young (10.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL) and Carl Granderson (6.0, 11.0) are still a formidable duo.
Miller had the advantage of working against one of the best pass rushers in the game in Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson all spring and summer. That work was invaluable for Miller's development and we saw a steady increase in his consistency and development throughout camp.
2. FRONT SEVEN STATEMENT
Maybe the best development for the Lions throughout the course of training camp was the consistent play from the front seven on defense. By the end of camp, anyone who had watched practice had to come away impressed with the talent level and depth along the defensive line and in the linebacker room.
Hutchinson had arguably his best camp since joining the league in 2022 and is poised for a monster season. Alim McNeill also had a great camp and looks to have his burst back. DJ Wonnum and Derrick Moore have flashed opposite Hutchinson and give the Lions good depth on the edge. The move to nose tackle looks to be a great fit for Tyleik Williams. Jack Campbell and Devin White have played off each other well at linebacker, along with Malcolm Rodriguez. Derrick Barnes is also expected to be a key component in defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's multiple schemes.
On paper, it looks to be a strong unit. Now we get to see it on the field for the first time in a game that counts. Just how good can this front seven be and how much can they impact second-year Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who Lions defensive coaches have a lot of respect for.
3. DREW PETZING ERA BEGINS
Petzing comes over from Arizona where he spent the last three seasons as the Cardinals' offensive coordinator. Petzing drew quick praise in Detroit from players and fellow coaches for his intelligence, ability to teach complicated schemes in an easy way, and for making everyone feel they had input in building the schemes,
He has a terrific working relationship with quarterback Jared Goff. Head coach Dan Campbell has loved watching the give and take between Petzing and Goff in terms of building the scheme.
"I feel like they pulled the best out of each other," Campbell said.
This is the best collection of skill weapons Petzing's had an opportunity to work with as a play caller. There are a couple question marks upfront at center and left guard, but the expectation is for this offense to hit the ground running, get back to being a physical downhill team in the run game and be one of the most productive units in the league again.
It should be fun to watch how Petzing deploys running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta in this offense.
4. SLOWING DOWN ETIENNE
It's unclear if veteran running back Alvin Kamara (knee) will be available to play today after being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and listed as questionable. We know veteran Travis Etienne Jr. will be available this afternoon for the Saints. He's the new top back in New Orleans after coming over from Jacksonville in free agency this offseason.
Etienne is a versatile back who totaled 1,399 total scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns for the Jaguars last season. Detroit's effort to limit him will be spearheaded by Campbell and the Lions' front seven. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has preached two things more than anything else this offseason: Be stronger against the run and limit the explosive plays. Limiting Etienne in both phases will go a long way to accomplishing those two goals.
5. NEW SAFETY DUO
Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch start the year on injured reserve, and that gives veterans Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox a chance to start the season as a veteran duo in the back end of the Lions' defense.
Assistant head coach/safeties Jim O'Neil praised the duo's experience, intelligence and communication skills throughout camp. The team feels good about that pairing heading into the season.
"Him and (Clark) both, their ability to process information pre-snap and then put themselves or their teammates in a position to make plays is what really stands out to me as their super power," O'Neil said.
"It's pretty cool what's going on right now in the middle of our defense with Campbell, Maddox and (Clark) when the three of them are out there together because they can handle a lot of scheme and checking and they do a great job communicating to the guys on the outside. That's been awesome."
The Lions will miss the playmaking of Joseph and Branch, but Sheppard said this week the experience Clark and Maddox bring to the table has allowed him to open up the playbook a little more because of the amount of information both can handle and process quickly.