10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which Lions rookie could make a Week 1 impact?

20man: Going into Week 1 and the first month of the season without starting safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch certainly isn't ideal, but it's something the Lions anticipated and planned for accordingly.

Veterans Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox have 122 NFL starts between them. I'd also throw Thomas Harper into that mix too, because I see him working into the game plan some as well.

We talked to assistant head coach/safeties coach Jim O'Neil this week and when he was asked about Clark and Maddox, he talked about the veteran presence and communication in the middle with the safeties and MIKE linebacker Jack Campbell, and said it's some of the best he's been around.

"(Maddox) and (Clark) both their ability to process information pre-snap and then put themselves or their teammates in a position to make plays is what really stands out to me as their superpower," O'Neil said.

That's important to note when the biggest theme defensively this offseason was limiting explosive plays, which defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard counted as 105 (82 pass and 23 runs) last year. An explosive play by Detroit's defensive metrics is a 17-yard pass or 12-yard run. He said 30 to 40 percent of those plays had no business being on tape because of correctable mistakes.