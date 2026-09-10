10 takeaways from Petzing, Sheppard & Fipp

6. Veteran Juice Scruggs will start at center Sunday for the injured Cade Mays (IR, wrist). Scruggs has starting experience, and quarterback Jared Goff said the chemistry between them has taken another step in the last week. Petzing said he challenged Scruggs to have more confidence and conviction in his voice making the calls after he took over the starting role, and has liked how Scruggs has embraced that.

7. More than any year since Fipp was named special teams coordinator in Detroit in 2021, he's having to deal with a lot of turnover from last season on teams. He said Thursday there's probably going to be around 11 guys who end up playing against the Saints that haven't played for him before. For Fipp, Sunday's contest against New Orleans is about setting a baseline to build upon and get better as the season progresses.