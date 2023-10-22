5 things to watch: Lions at Ravens

The Detroit Lions are on the road for a second straight week against a very good opponent, this week in Baltimore against the Ravens (4-2). Detroit is trying to make it five wins in a row and improve their road record to 4-0 this season and 6-1 overall. Here are five things to watch out for in today's matchup:

1. STRENGTH VS. STRENGTH

Big test this week for a Detroit offensive line that is one of the best in football. The Lions rank in the top five in the NFL having allowed just 10 sacks all season and also rank in the top eight in the league in total pressures allowed.

Baltimore's defense is tied for the NFL lead with 24 sacks, and they get them a lot of different ways. A player at every level of their defense has at least 3.0 sacks on the season. There are 11 different Ravens defenders with at least 1.0 sack on the year. The Ravens' 72 blitzes are the eighth most in the NFL, so they come after teams.