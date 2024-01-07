5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions wrap up the regular season this afternoon at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions have already clinched the NFC North title and can't be any worse than the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs, but a win vs. the Vikings today, coupled with losses by Philadelphia (at New York Giants) and Dallas (at Washington) would give Detroit the No. 2 seed.

Detroit can expect to get Minnesota's best effort as they are still alive for a playoff berth. The Vikings need to defeat the Lions, and then have the Bears defeat the Packers and the Cardinals beat the Seahawks. Additionally, either the Falcons must defeat the Saints or the Panthers must upset the Buccaneers.

Here are five things to watch out for against the Vikings today:

1. PLAYING TIME

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has said all week the plan is to play the starters.

"To me, this is about winning this game ... we're going to use our full arsenal here and go win this game," Campbell said. "That's the objective here."

It's kind of how Detroit has to play it, right? They can't sit players and lose and then watch Philadelphia and Dallas lose, however slim those odds might be, and lose out on the No. 2 seed.