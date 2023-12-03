5 things to watch: Lions at Saints

2. BALL SECURITY

The Lions have made it an emphasis this week and we've seen it in the portion of practice open to the media after Detroit turned the ball over seven times in their last two contests. Quarterback Jared Goff in particular talked this week about being more careful with the football, especially when he breaks the pocket.

The Saints' defense enters today's contest second in the NFL with 14 interceptions and tied for fourth with 20 takeaways total. It's an opportunistic group and the last thing the Lions want to do on the road is give the Saints extra possessions and short fields due to their mistakes.

3. PASS RUSH

The Lions could certainly use more of it.

Aidan Hutchinson is second in the NFL behind only Micah Parsons (47) and Maxx Crosby (47) with 46 hurries on the season. He'd like those to lead to more than the 5.5 sacks he has on the season but he's dealing with a lot of double teams and chips because the Lions haven't been able to have someone else on the other edge consistently step up and make plays. They've been getting a good rush from the interior with Alim McNeill, but they need a third player to step up.