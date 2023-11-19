5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

3. DIVISION GAME

The Lions have a game and a half lead in the NFC North over Minnesota and are 1-0 within the division. This is just their second division game of the season, but they have three in their next four contests.

"If you aspire to win the division, you have to win your division games," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week. "It's as simple as that. You don't know how these games are going to unfold. You don't know how the season's going to entirely unfold at the end, but certainly, you better have a majority of the division wins if that's what you plan on doing. I always say they count for two. This is like winning two games a little bit when you play these division games."

4. BROTHERLY LOVE

Today's contest will feature brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown.

"When it comes to my brother, I can trash talk him as much as I want," Amon-Ra said this week of the Lions having the better record heading into the matchup.

"It's a lot of fun just with family being around. Getting to play him. I know some of the players on the team through him. He knows some of the players on our team through me. It's a lot of fun."