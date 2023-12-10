5 things to watch: Lions at Bears

The Detroit Lions are on the road for a second straight week taking on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field today.

These two teams squared off just three weeks ago with the Lions scoring a come-from-behind victory with 17 unanswered points in the final 2 minutes and 59 seconds at Ford Field. Detroit is looking to keep their comfortable three-game lead in the NFC North and stay with Philadelphia, San Francisco and Dallas for the best record in the NFC.

Here are five things to watch out for in today's NFC North showdown:

1. DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS

Detroit's defense has been in a little bit of a rut since the bye, seeing their points allowed per game jump from 22 before the break to just over 30 in their last four games. Detroit has just four sacks over that stretch and have given up too many chunk plays. New Orleans connected on five pass plays of 20-plus yards last week.

"Well, big plays are always frustrating," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week. "The thing that I try to do is look at the big picture. We're one of the top teams in the league as far as not giving up explosive plays. So, I always try to point back to that and what did we do before to not give those things up, and our guys understand that."