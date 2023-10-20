NOTEBOOK: Paschal 'chomping at the bit' to return to game action

JACK CAMPBELL'S VERSATILITY

Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard said when the Lions' defensive coaching staff saw Jack Campbell's college tape at Iowa they thought he was underutilized in some areas and had a skill set they could tap into in some creative ways.

That's certainly been the case here in Detroit through six weeks as the Lions have tapped into some of Campbell's on-the-ball skills. He's played 61 snaps on the line of scrimmage, 102 in the box and even 17 reps in the slot, per Pro Football Focus. His on-ball and off-ball skills allow him and this defense to be a little more versatile.

"We saw things in the tape where we thought he could provide different things and there were opportunities within our scheme to move him around a bit and sure enough whatever you really call on Jack to do he's going to know what to do and go do it 100 miles per hour," Sheppard said Friday.

Campbell has 26 tackles on the season (16 solo) with a couple tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hit and a pass defended. His ability to play different spots provides versatility within Detroit's defensive scheme and the opportunity to put multiple linebackers on the field and keep the offense guessing.

VAITAI READY?

Halapoulivaati Vaitai has been working his way back from a knee injury that's kept him out of Detroit's last four games, but Campbell thinks his veteran guard is close to getting back on the field on Sunday.

"Yeah, I feel like he's looked better," Campbell said of Vaitai's week of practice. "I feel like every week he's gotten better and better since coming back from the injury. So, I think he's close. I think he's close. I think he's close to helping us."