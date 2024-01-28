5 things to watch: Lions at 49ers 

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers square off later today in Santa Clara to determine the NFC representative in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in two weeks.

These two teams have been on the path to this matchup for a couple months now as two of the best teams in the NFC. With a win, the Lions would play in the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Here are five things to watch out for in today's NFC Championship Game:

1. EXPLOSIVE OFFENSES

The 49ers and Lions finished No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in total offense this season. San Francisco was No. 3 in points per game (28.4) with Detroit coming in at No. 5 (27.1).

There's a lot of similarities between the two offenses. They both have a dynamic and consistent run game with talented running backs Christian McCaffrey, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. They both feature two of the best playmakers in the game at wide receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Deebo Samuel. The two top tight ends in the NFC this season were the 49ers' George Kittle and Detroit's Sam LaPorta. Each team has a receiver who can take the top off the defense in Jameson Williams and Brandon Aiyuk. And the two top tackles in football are 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and Lions right tackle Penei Sewell.

The Lions have more experience at quarterback with Jared Goff, but looking at his numbers and those of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy this season they are very similar. Even the play callers for both sides – Kyle Shanahan for the 49ers and Ben Johnson for the Lions – are considered two of the best offensive minds in the league.