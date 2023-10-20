Lions at Ravens injury report: Oct. 20 

Detroit Lions
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|David Montgomery
|RB
|ribs
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|James Mitchell
|TE
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|hamstring/toe
|NP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Brian Branch
|DB
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|knee
|not listed
|LP
|FP
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|calf
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|toe
|LP
|FP
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are estimations.