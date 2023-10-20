Injury Report

Presented by

Lions at Ravens injury report: Oct. 20 

Oct 20, 2023 at 03:45 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Jonah Jackson G ankle NP NP NP out
David Montgomery RB ribs NP NP NP out
James Mitchell TE hamstring LP LP LP questionable
Josh Paschal DL knee LP LP LP questionable
Craig Reynolds RB hamstring/toe NP LP LP questionable
Brian Branch DB ankle LP LP FP
Teddy Bridgewater QB knee not listed LP FP
Jahmyr Gibbs RB hamstring LP LP FP
Sam LaPorta TE calf LP LP FP
Frank Ragnow C toe LP FP FP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are estimations.

