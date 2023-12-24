5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

The Detroit Lions are on the road in Minnesota today with a chance to win their first division title in 30 years with a win or tie against the Vikings.

It certainly won't be easy, as the Vikings are still in the NFC North title race and playoff hunt. They can keep their division title hopes alive with a win over Detroit today, and by defeating Green Bay next week and hoping Detroit loses to Dallas, which would set up a winner takes the division matchup Week 18 in Detroit.

There's a lot on the line today at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are five things to watch out for in today's matchup:

1. HOSTILE ENVIROMENT

It you're a fan who likes to travel and see great NFL venues, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis should be on your list. The stadium is beautiful and the atmosphere is one of the best in the NFL.

It will be ramped up today not only because of the importance of the contest but the Vikings are taking part in a 'Vikings Winter Whiteout' where all the fans are asked to wear white and the players are wearing a white-on-white uniform combo.

"Our home crowd can be electric for us this weekend," Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell said this week.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is embracing the challenge.

"Yeah, look, this is about to be a tough environment," Campbell said. "Going on the road at Minnesota, they got an outstanding defense, they've changed a couple of things up offensively just watching crossover tape. So, this is not going to be easy. Defending (NFC) North champs from last year.

"But man we wouldn't have it any other way. Go out there on the road, tough environment, and we got a chance to get the next one, so we are going to be looking forward to it. I know I am, and I know our guys will. So, we did what we needed to do today against a hot team to get to 10 wins and now we got to find a way to get to 11."