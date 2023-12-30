5 things to watch: Lions at Cowboys

Fresh off their NFC North clinching victory on the road in Minnesota last Sunday, the Detroit Lions are on the road again tonight in primetime in Dallas looking to make it three wins in a row and improve their seeding in the NFC playoff picture.

If Detroit wins tonight and next week vs. Minnesota, they can move up to the No. 2 seed. Depending on what happens with San Francisco in their final two games, the No. 1 seed is still in play as well. But first the Lions have to take care of business tonight vs. the Cowboys.

Here are five things to watch out for in this one:

1. ROAD WARRIORS

If the Lions win tonight at AT&T Stadium, they'll be the first opposing team to do so this season. Dallas is 7-0 at home and is averaging a league-high 39.9 points per game at home. That is currently the third highest home scoring average since the NFL merger, trailing only New Orleans (41.1) and Green Bay (40.1) in 2011. The Cowboys have outscored opponents 279-108 at AT&T Stadium this season.

"I mean it's just something about them as far as man, listen, our tempo, our execution, the plays that they have. That shows up when you watch them on home games and away games of how they attack you," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week.

"And I think it's because of the way the crowd responds to them in those situations. I'll tell you what, they're a very explosive team, and we have to be on our P's and Q's to start this game off. I mean they have been on a tear at home, especially starting the game."