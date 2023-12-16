5 things to watch: Lions vs. Broncos

3. DUAL THREAT

Detroit's defense has struggled at times this season containing dual-threat quarterbacks. Denver's Russell Wilson is the only quarterback in league history to pass for 40,000 yards and rush for 5,000. He's got 26 touchdown passes this season with a 98.3 passer rating but also has 315 rushing yards and a couple scores. Wilson is very crafty in the pocket and good at extending plays to either throw or run.

All four of Detroit's losses this season came against quarterbacks – Geno Smith, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields and Jordan Love – who were able to get out of the pocket, extend plays and make plays with their legs.

4. HOME COOKING

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is coming off a performance last week in Chicago where he had his lowest passing yards of the season (161) and lowest passer rating (54.6).

Detroit was shut out in the second half against the Bears and their 13 points scored were the second lowest of the season.

Goff needs to get back to playing mostly mistake free football. When he's done that it's been a recipe for success not only for this Lions offense but for this team as a whole.