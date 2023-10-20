10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How will running back injuries affect Lions' offense?

20man: Lions OC Ben Johnson will always try to be balanced. They got away from the run a little bit last week in Tampa Bay when they weren't having much success with it and decided quarterback Jared Goff and the passing game was their best bet to win. Detroit rushed 20 times for just 40 yards last week (1.8 avg.) and let Goff throw it 44 times for 353 yards and two touchdowns.

The problem with having the same approach this week against the Ravens is that this defense is a much better pass-rush team than the Bucs were. The Ravens lead the NFL with 24 sacks and have 11 players with at least one sack and four players with at least three. Abandoning the run against this defense and letting them pin their ears back and come after Goff could be dangerous.