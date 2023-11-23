5 things to watch: Lions vs. Packers

Thanksgiving football is an annual tradition in Detroit and Lions fans get an old-school, traditional matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Today will mark the 22nd meeting between the Packers and Lions on Thanksgiving, the most in the NFL and their first since 2013.

Here are five things to look out for in this NFC North matchup:

1. ROSTER HEALTH

The Lions came out of Sunday's win over Chicago pretty healthy in the injury department. On Monday's practice report they listed starting left guard Jonah Jackson as the only player on the 53-man roster who was missing any practice time this week with the wrist injury that prevented him from playing last week. If he can't go, rookie Colby Sorsdal could be in line for a second straight start.

Green Bay on the other hand had 16 players listed on their practice report to begin the week as either limited or not participating in practice. They've got some key players like running back Aaron Jones (knee), tight end Luke Musgrave (abdomen), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), defensive end Kenny Clark (shoulder) and linebacker Rashan Gary (shoulder) dealing with injuries.