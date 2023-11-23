5 things to watch

Presented by

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Packers

Nov 23, 2023 at 05:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Thanksgiving football is an annual tradition in Detroit and Lions fans get an old-school, traditional matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Today will mark the 22nd meeting between the Packers and Lions on Thanksgiving, the most in the NFL and their first since 2013.

Here are five things to look out for in this NFC North matchup:

1. ROSTER HEALTH

The Lions came out of Sunday's win over Chicago pretty healthy in the injury department. On Monday's practice report they listed starting left guard Jonah Jackson as the only player on the 53-man roster who was missing any practice time this week with the wrist injury that prevented him from playing last week. If he can't go, rookie Colby Sorsdal could be in line for a second straight start.

Green Bay on the other hand had 16 players listed on their practice report to begin the week as either limited or not participating in practice. They've got some key players like running back Aaron Jones (knee), tight end Luke Musgrave (abdomen), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), defensive end Kenny Clark (shoulder) and linebacker Rashan Gary (shoulder) dealing with injuries.

The Lions are certainly the healthier team heading in. We'll see 90 minutes before kickoff just how shorthanded the Packers might be today.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers 

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
1 / 27

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Christian Watson Backed up by Malik Heath (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
2 / 27

WR Christian Watson

Backed up by Malik Heath

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
WR Romeo Doubs Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
3 / 27

WR Romeo Doubs

Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
T Rasheed Walker Backed up by Yosh Nijman (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 27

T Rasheed Walker

Backed up by Yosh Nijman

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Elgton Jenkins * Backed up by Sean Rhyan (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
5 / 27

G Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Sean Rhyan

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Josh Myers  Backed up by Jon Runyan (AP Photo/Bart Young)
6 / 27

C Josh Myers 

Backed up by Jon Runyan

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Jon Runyan * Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
7 / 27

G Jon Runyan

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Zach Tom * Backed up by Caleb Jones (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
8 / 27

T Zach Tom

Backed up by Caleb Jones

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Luke Musgrave Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
9 / 27

TE Luke Musgrave

Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims

(AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*WR Jayden Reed * Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
10 / 27

WR Jayden Reed

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
QB Jordan Love  Backed up by Sean Clifford (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
11 / 27

QB Jordan Love 

Backed up by Sean Clifford

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
12 / 27

RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
DE Kenny Clark Backed up by Colby Wooden (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
13 / 27

DE Kenny Clark

Backed up by Colby Wooden

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
*NT T.J. Slaton * Backed up by Karl Brooks (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
14 / 27

NT T.J. Slaton

Backed up by Karl Brooks

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Devonte Wyatt Backed up by Karl Brooks (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
15 / 27

DE Devonte Wyatt

Backed up by Karl Brooks

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Preston Smith  Backed up by Lukas Van Ness (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
16 / 27

OLB Preston Smith 

Backed up by Lukas Van Ness

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB De'Vondre Campbell  Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie and Kristian Welch (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
17 / 27

ILB De'Vondre Campbell 

Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie and Kristian Welch

(AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Quay Walker Backed up by Eric Wilson (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
18 / 27

ILB Quay Walker

Backed up by Eric Wilson

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*OLB Rashan Gary * Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr.  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
19 / 27

OLB Rashan Gary

Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr. 

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Carrington Valentine and Robert Rochell (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
20 / 27

CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Carrington Valentine and Robert Rochell

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keisean Nixon Backed up by Corey Ballentine and Kyu Blu Kelly (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
21 / 27

CB Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Corey Ballentine and Kyu Blu Kelly

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jonathan Owens Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 27

S Jonathan Owens

Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr.

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Rudy Ford Backed up by Zayne Anderson (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
23 / 27

S Rudy Ford

Backed up by Zayne Anderson

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*K Anders Carlson * (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
24 / 27

K Anders Carlson

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
P/H Daniel Whelan (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
25 / 27

P/H Daniel Whelan

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Keisean Nixon Backed up by Jayden Reed (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
26 / 27

PR/KR Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Jayden Reed

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
*LS Matt Orzech * (AP Photo/Bart Young)
27 / 27

LS Matt Orzech

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. BIG-PLAY POTENTIAL

Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked this week about the emphasis on defense to limit Green Bay's big-play potential and for Detroit's secondary to keep everything in front of them. It's a message that was likely reaffirmed to the players after they started watching tape on the Packers.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love posted a career-high 322 passing yards in their win over the Chargers last week. He had five pass plays of at least 25-plus yards the week prior in Pittsburgh. Love leads the NFL after Week 11 in completions of 30-plus yards with 18. That's more than Brock Purdy (17), Matthew Stafford (17) and Tua Tagovailoa (16). Green Bay has some weapons at wide receiver and the Lions will have to do a good job keeping them in front of them this afternoon.

Related Links

3. GROUND AND POUND

The Lions have one of the best running back tandems in the NFL in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs and an offensive coordinator in Ben Johnson who loves to run the football in any situation.

The last time the Lions played Green Bay Week 4 Detroit racked up 211 rushing yards on 43 attempts for a 4.9 average per carry and three touchdowns.

Montgomery had 121 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries in that 34-20 Lions victory. Gibbs had eight carries for 40 yards. I expect the carries to be more split between Montgomery and Gibbs this time around, but the Lions are hoping for the same results in terms of yards and touchdowns on the ground. The Packers come in ranked 28th against the run this season, allowing on average 134.7 yards per game on the ground.

4. CLEAN GAME

Sunday's win over Chicago was big for Detroit because it showed they can win a game when they don't play their best football. The offense turned it over three times and special teams fumbled away a kickoff return. Thanks to Detroit's defense, the Bears scored only 10 points off those turnovers. It's rare a team turns it over four times and still wins the contest.

Detroit will be looking to be much cleaner today and take better care of the football. Detroit's 14 giveaways on the year ranks 17th in the league. The Packers have only generated nine takeaways all season, which ranks 29th. 

5. THANKSGIVING

Dan Campbell played three times on Thanksgiving as a player in Dallas and Detroit and was 0-3 in those contests. The Lions have lost the first two Thanksgiving Day games with Campbell as head coach. He's looking for his first Thanksgiving win today.

The sellout crowd expected at Ford Field will be rocking as they've given Detroit one of the better home-field advantages in the NFL. Can Campbell get a big win and improve his team to 9-2 on the season and keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) for the best record in the NFL?

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Chargers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Chargers matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Raiders

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Monday's Lions-Raiders matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Ravens

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Ravens matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup. 
Advertising