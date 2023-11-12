5 things to watch: Lions at Chargers

2. RED ZONE

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn talked this week about improving Detroit's red zone numbers on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Lions have struggled in the red zone over the last month or so and rank 24th in the NFL with a touchdown efficiency percentage of 48.2 percent.

Defensively, Detroit ranks 26th allowing a touchdown in the red zone 65.4 percent of the time.

The Lions face a Chargers team today that is second in the NFL offensively scoring touchdowns in the red zone at 69.2 percent. Their defense ranks 16th at 53.3 percent.

3. CARRY DISTRIBUTION

The Lions get veteran running back David Montgomery back today after he missed the last two games with a rib injury. Before the injury he ran for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in back-to-back contests.

Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is coming off a career-high 152 rushing yards in the win over the Raiders while handling the load for the injured Montgomery. With Montgomery back in the mix how will the Lions distribute carries today against the Chargers' No. 6 ranked run defense?