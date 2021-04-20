O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 cornerbacks that could interest Lions

Patrick Surtain II of Alabama has a lot in his favor to be considered the top prospect in the pool of talented cornerbacks in the 2021 draft.

His resume speaks for itself. Surtain started 38 straight games in three years at Alabama. He was the SEC's defensive player of the year for the 2020 Crimson Tide team that went undefeated and demolished Ohio State in the national championship game.

Surtain's Pro Day workout validated his physical skills. At 6-2, 206 he had an unofficial time of 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash, had a 39-inch vertical jump and 18 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.

The bloodlines are also there. His father, Patrick, played cornerback for 11 NFL seasons.

And Surtain faced high-level competition regularly, and not just against talent-rich SEC teams on gameday.

"Just the players he went against in practice every day," Surtain's father said in a radio interview last month. "You were going against four first-round draft picks every day to sharpen your tools."

The first two receivers drafted in 2020 were from Alabama: Henry Ruggs III to the Raiders, Jerry Jeudy to the Broncos.

Jaylen Waddle and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith are projected to be high first-round picks on April 29.

Head coach Dan Campbell singled out the Lions' cornerbacks in one of his first press conferences.

"We have two young cornerbacks," Campbell said, referring to 2020 first-round pick Jeff Okudah and 2019 fifth-round pick Amani Oruwariye. "You still need competition. It's healthy.