O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 10 defensive linemen that could interest Lions

The 2021 draft's class of defensive linemen does not have a clear star like last year, when Chase Young of Ohio State was the top defensive end/edge rusher and regarded by many as the top prospect regardless of position.

That doesn't make it a bad class. This is one of those years when the top prospects are rated fairly evenly, and when other positions will dominate the first half of the first round.

Once the run begins on defensive linemen, the Detroit Lions and other teams will have good prospects to fill their individual needs.

Defensive end Kwity Paye of Michigan is one of the top linemen in the draft.

Looking back to last year, Young's pre-draft rating was validated when the Washington Football Team took him second overall -- one pick after the Bengals took quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU first overall.

K'Lavon Chaisson of LSU was the second defensive end off the board, going to Jacksonville 18 picks later at No. 20.

To some degree, it was the same for defensive tackles, where Derrick Brown of Auburn was No. 1 by a clear margin.

Brown went to the Panthers with the seventh pick. Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina was the next defensive tackle drafted, going to the 49ers seven picks later at No. 14.

It does not appear likely that any defensive linemen will go in the top 10 of the first round on April 29.