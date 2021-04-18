O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 10 offensive linemen that could interest Lions

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn's first assessment of the Detroit Lions' offensive line still holds true.

And it might affect what the Lions do in the draft.

"Right now I think it's our deepest unit," Lynn said in his first media session. "We can use a little more depth at tackle, but I like the guys that can play inside."

Lynn spoke highly of left tackle Taylor Decker, Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and rookie left guard Jonah Jackson, who was a starter after being drafted in the third round last year.

This year's draft has a strong group of offensive tackles and interior linemen -- guards and centers -- led by tackle Penei Sewell of Oregon. Some analysts rate Sewell as one of the draft's top prospects at any position.

It would be hard for the Lions to pass on Sewell if he drops to them with the seventh pick in the first round. Chances are, Sewell won't get past the Bengals at No. 5. His addition would elevate a good unit into one of the NFL's best.

There are also good prospects available later in the draft.

Following is the Lions' depth on the offensive line, the draft's strength at tackle and the interior -- guard and center -- draft priority for the Lions and five tackles and five interior linemen who could fit.

Lions' depth chart: Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson, Tyrell Crosby, Logan Stenberg, Taylor Decker, Matt Nelson, Dan Skipper, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Evan Brown