2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 tight ends that could interest the Lions

The Detroit Lions used a three-man rotation of tight ends last season after T.J. Hockenson was traded to the Vikings.

The results were better than might have been expected, but the timing is right to upgrade the unit in the draft.

There are projections that as many as five tight ends have grades that warrant being drafted in the first round.

General manager Brad Holmes is not discounting the production the tight ends made last season, but he isn't ruling out the possibility of upgrading the unit.

"We've got a good, young core of tight ends that really contributed," Holmes said at his Combine press conference. "We set a franchise record for touchdowns at the tight end position (12) collectively as a group.

"We're always looking to add, though. Those guys can play, and they've shown they can play."

The franchise record included three TD catches by Hockenson before the trade. Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra each had four. Rookie James Mitchell had one.