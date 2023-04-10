Meet the Prospect: Brian Branch

How he stacks up: Branch is the No. 1 safety in the class per NFL.com Bucky Brooks' ranking of the top five players in the draft at each position.

Branch is the No. 16 overall prospect and the top safety in the class on Dane Brugler's Big Board for The Athletic. He is the No. 1 safety and No. 32 overall prospect via Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 player ranking.

He's also the No. 1 safety available via ESPN's Scouts Inc., and they list him as an "outstanding prospect" with an 87 grade.