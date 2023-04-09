2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 cornerbacks that could interest the Lions

Joey Porter Jr. has more going for him than having a name that is well known to NFL executives and fans.

His father, Joey Porter, played linebacker for 13 NFL seasons for the Steelers, Dolphins and Cardinals.

His name no doubt gets Porter noticed, but what he did on the playing field for four seasons at Penn State is what makes him one of the top-rated cornerbacks in this year's draft.

The Detroit Lions could be interested in drafting a cornerback to upgrade that unit.

Porter has two traits that teams covet in cornerbacks – size (6-2.5) and speed (4.45 in the 40).

Porter was assigned No. 1 on the jersey he wore at the Combine. He took that as recognition for his status.

"I feel like I'm CB-1 for a reason," he said in his Combine interview. "I think I'm the best cornerback here."

His father was known for his fiery personality on the field. Porter was asked what his personality is like.

"I kind of get like my dad on the field," he said. "And like my mom off the field.

"I think that's a better mix."