2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 cornerbacks that could interest the Lions

Apr 09, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Joey Porter Jr. has more going for him than having a name that is well known to NFL executives and fans.

His father, Joey Porter, played linebacker for 13 NFL seasons for the Steelers, Dolphins and Cardinals.

His name no doubt gets Porter noticed, but what he did on the playing field for four seasons at Penn State is what makes him one of the top-rated cornerbacks in this year's draft.

The Detroit Lions could be interested in drafting a cornerback to upgrade that unit.

Porter has two traits that teams covet in cornerbacks – size (6-2.5) and speed (4.45 in the 40).

Porter was assigned No. 1 on the jersey he wore at the Combine. He took that as recognition for his status.

"I feel like I'm CB-1 for a reason," he said in his Combine interview. "I think I'm the best cornerback here."

His father was known for his fiery personality on the field. Porter was asked what his personality is like.

"I kind of get like my dad on the field," he said. "And like my mom off the field.

"I think that's a better mix."

Following is a preview of the 2023 cornerback draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority at the position, and five prospects who could interest the Lions.

2023 NFL Draft preview: Cornerbacks

View photos of the top cornerback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) checks on defensive calls against Eastern Washington during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
1 / 14

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) checks on defensive calls against Eastern Washington during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2022The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon football player Christian Gonzalez (0) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
2 / 14

Oregon football player Christian Gonzalez (0) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
3 / 14

Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) goes up for a pass under coverage by Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
4 / 14

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) goes up for a pass under coverage by Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Kayla Wolf/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) reacts against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
5 / 14

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) reacts against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive back Joey Porter Jr. runs a drill during Penn State's football pro day in State College, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
6 / 14

Defensive back Joey Porter Jr. runs a drill during Penn State's football pro day in State College, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) looks into the backfield before the snap during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 50-10. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
7 / 14

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) looks into the backfield before the snap during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 50-10. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 14

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
9 / 14

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Brett Davis/Copyright 2022. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Former Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
10 / 14

Former Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks (3) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
11 / 14

Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks (3) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks (3) reacts to a Michigan turnover in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
12 / 14

Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks (3) reacts to a Michigan turnover in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
13 / 14

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State defensive back Emmanuel Forbes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 14

Mississippi State defensive back Emmanuel Forbes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cornerback draft strength: A strong position in terms of potential first-round draft picks.

Lions' depth, draft priority: The position has to be upgraded, and the Lions have a surplus of draft picks to do it.

Five prospects who could interest the Lions:

(40-yard dash times are from Combine and Pro Day workouts as available.)

1. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon:

6-1, 197. 4.38 40.

Transferred to Oregon after two years at Colorado State. Started all six games in the 2020 Covid season and all 12 in 2021 before transferring. In 2021 he had five pass breakups and 3.5 tackles for loss. Played 12 games in 2022 at Oregon and intercepted four passes with 11 passes defended.

Bottom line: Size and athleticism make him a candidate to be the first cornerback drafted.

2. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois:

5-11 1/2, 181.

A four-year player with 42 games played, 22 of them in his last two seasons. Five career interceptions, three in 2022. Also, 10.5 career tackles for loss and 30 passes defended.

Bottom line: The Lions did well in the 2022 draft by taking Illinois safety Kerby Joseph in the third round. Joseph had four interceptions as a rookie, three of them off Aaron Rodgers of the Packers. The Lions might score another hit in the Illinois pipeline.

3. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State:

6-2 1/2, 193, 4.46 40.

A four-year player, he played four games as a 2019 freshman and eight in the 2020 Covid season. He started all 13 games in 2021 and 10 in 2022.

Bottom line: Porter inherited some of his father's football instincts.

4. Cam Smith, South Carolina:

6-1, 180, 4.43 40.

A four-year player – three games in 2019 and 30 in the last three seasons. For his career, six interceptions, 24 passes defended and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Bottom line: Established himself as a starter in 2021, allowing multiple catches in just two of 11 games and 15 catches for the season.

5. Kelee Ringo, Georgia:

6-2, 207. 4.36 40.

A two-year player, Ringo had four career interceptions. 19 passes defended and three tackles for loss. Posted 76 career tackles – 63 solos and 13 assisted.

Bottom line: Ringo missed his entire first year because of surgery. Started all 30 games his last two seasons.

