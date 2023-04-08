2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 running backs that could interest the Lions

Running back Bijan Robinson of Texas isn't likely to have his draft position match where he is rated as a prospect in this year's draft.

Robinson is rated a top five prospect, regardless of position, by many analysts. His projected draft position is somewhere near the middle of the first round.

That's in keeping with the recent trend for running backs.

In the last three years only three have been drafted in the first round.

Two were in 2021 -- Najee Harris taken 24th by the Steelers, and Travis Etienne 25th by the Jaguars. In 2020, Clyde Edwards-Helaire went to the Chiefs with the 32nd pick in the first round.

There were three second-round picks in 2022 – Breece Hall by the Jets, former Michigan State star Kenneth Walker by the Seahawks and James Cook by the Bills.

Based on his skill level as a runner, receiver and blocker, Robinson has been compared to Saquon Barkley, who was drafted second overall by the Giants in 2018.

Robinson didn't seem to be bothered by his potential draft status when he spoke at his Combine interview.

"I don't want to say it's unfair," he said. "You just never know on that day where you're going to go. For me, it's important to just enjoy the moment."