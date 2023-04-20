2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 safeties that could interest the Lions

Brian Branch of Alabama is considered one of the top cornerback prospects in this year's draft. He's also one of the top safeties.

And to juggle the lineup a little more, one prominent publication has projected Branch as a nickel corner in the first round of his mock draft.

Versatility is a valuable trait. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks often about the value of players who can play more than one position.

Someone else who values it is Branch. He complied impressive statistics in the 40 games he played at Alabama. He wants to bring his versatility to the NFL – at whatever position teams want him to play.

"I can play anywhere in the back end," Branch said in his Combine interview. "I'm comfortable anywhere in the back end, and able to do it at a high level.

"I think my versatility is a great selling point for the NFL. Let them know – wherever they want me, I can play there."