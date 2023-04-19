St. Brown looking to take on more of a leadership role in Year 3

Apr 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has enjoyed a lot of personal success in the NFL over his first two seasons in the league.

Through 33 career games St. Brown ranks first in receptions (196), first in games with eight-plus receptions (11), second in receiving yards (2,073) and sixth in touchdowns (11).

St. Brown still has plenty of personal goals he wants to accomplish, but speaking to reporters this week he said there's been a shift to focus more on team goals heading into his third season in Detroit.

"I'll have my personal goals and they change each year. Obviously, I want to be better each year, but I'm not really worried about those anymore," St. Brown said. "I'm worried about the team, playoffs, what we can do as a team.

"I'm going to take care of myself, I already know that, but making sure this team is where we need to be, which I know we can do, I'm excited for that. Trying to become more of a leader I'm really ready to take on."

St. Brown is one of the best overall pass catchers in the game. His work ethic, character and football IQ are top notch and the fact that he wants to be a vocal leader who also leads by example is best-case scenario for this young football team. He's the perfect example of the kind of players GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are trying to build this franchise around.

"Honestly, you've heard me preach intangibles since Day 1, and I'm a firm believer still that intangibles are the separators of success," Holmes said this offseason. "You know, you look at an Amon-Ra St. Brown, he's a talented player, but his intangibles are as good as it gets, and that's why he has the success that he has.

"And there's countless other players I could name to rattle off, but talent is one thing, while the intangible piece, the character piece, are components. But it doesn't make up the whole picture and the totality of the evaluation."

St. Brown is embracing the higher expectations placed on this team heading into 2023. He's excited about getting offensive coordinator Ben Johnson back for a second season after Johnson helped the Lions become the No. 4 total offense a year ago. He thinks fellow wide receiver Jameson Williams is going to play a big role in Year 2 and likes the additions made on defense in free agency, especially in the secondary, since facing those vets every day in training camp will make everyone on offense better.

"I think it's just understood," St. Brown said of bigger expectations in Allen Park. "There's not much to be said. We know what we did last year. The media knows. Everyone saw what we did. For us as a team we feel like it's only up from here.

"Just understanding that we're only going to be better as a team, but they aren't going to hand it to us. Nothing is going to be given. Teams now know we're not a walkover team and it's going to be tough. But I think we'll embrace the challenge."

