St. Brown looking to take on more of a leadership role in Year 3

"I'll have my personal goals and they change each year. Obviously, I want to be better each year, but I'm not really worried about those anymore," St. Brown said. "I'm worried about the team, playoffs, what we can do as a team.

"I'm going to take care of myself, I already know that, but making sure this team is where we need to be, which I know we can do, I'm excited for that. Trying to become more of a leader I'm really ready to take on."