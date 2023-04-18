Goff talks expectations for Lions, offseason moves & more

From where the Detroit Lions roster was in 2021 when the team acquired quarterback Jared Goff in a trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles, to where the roster is now entering Goff's third season in Detroit is like night and day.
That fact hasn't been lost on Goff as he joined his teammates in Allen Park this week for the first phase of the offseason training program.
"That urgency, intensity and excitement is all there now," Goff said Tuesday. "I think we've built a pretty good foundation in the last two years in my time here. Being able to see a real thing there for us to take is fun."
There are higher expectations for this football team in 2023, especially on offense with how they've transformed that side of the ball over Goff's time here.
Retaining second-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is one of the top young offensive minds in the game was huge after there was some interest around the league in this year's head coach hiring cycle.
General manager Brad Holmes took an already good offensive line that featured left tackle Taylor Decker, center Frank Ragnow and left guard Jonah Jackson, and added Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell to build one of the top o-lines in football.
Veteran running back David Montgomery has a chance to be a dynamic playmaker behind that offensive line after signing with Detroit in free agency this offseason. He joins D'Andre Swift in a potentially explosive duo in Detroit's backfield.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has tied Justin Jefferson and Michael Thomas for the most receptions (196) by a player in his first two seasons in the NFL. He was the biggest steal in Holmes' first draft in 2021 as a fourth-round pick and the 17th receiver taken in the class. He's already one of the best receivers in the game.
There's a ton of excitement surrounding last year's No. 12 overall pick, wide receiver Jameson Williams. We got to see a glimpse of his potential at the end of last year. Veterans Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond are proven productive players in the receiver room as well.
And then there's Goff, who completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a 99.3 passer rating last season, earning a Pro Bowl nod.
It's a deep and versatile offense in Detroit that's expected to be the strength of a young team learning to live with higher expectations.
"You see it up top, just the moves they made in the offseason, it's slightly more aggressive this year," Goff said. "This is my third offseason here now, and you can see the aggressiveness in them, and it trickles into us. We see everything. We know what's going on. In a couple weeks, the draft will come and there will be more of that there.
"But the aggressiveness of taking our shot and knowing that we have a team that can compete with anybody and really go try to go make some noise this year."
Goff also cautioned about early expectations.
"We certainly have done a lot of things that have improved our chances," he said. "I don't believe there are any favorites to win anything in April. But what do I know? A lot can change from now until August or whatever. We like what we've done in the offseason and last year, but plenty of stuff to get better at and work on."