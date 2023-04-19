Meet the Prospect: Jalen Carter

Apr 19, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Jalen Carter

Position: Defensive tackle

School: Georgia

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 314

40-yard dash: Did not run

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: Did not jump

Broad: Did not jump

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

View photos of NFL prospect Jalen Carter.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter warms up before an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
1 / 10

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter warms up before an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Tennessee recovered the ball and avoided a safety. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2 / 10

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Tennessee recovered the ball and avoided a safety. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) waves to the crowd before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
3 / 10

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) waves to the crowd before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) lines up for a play during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
4 / 10

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) lines up for a play during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter warms up before an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
5 / 10

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter warms up before an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) pushes past a block by Mississippi State offensive lineman Cole Smith (57) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
6 / 10

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) pushes past a block by Mississippi State offensive lineman Cole Smith (57) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
7 / 10

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) reaches out to grab Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) by the shoulder and sack him in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Georgia won 45-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
8 / 10

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) reaches out to grab Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) by the shoulder and sack him in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Georgia won 45-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter watches as players warm up on the field before the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 10

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter watches as players warm up on the field before the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter looks on during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 10

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter looks on during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
How he fits: Carter lined up in multiple spots along Georgia's defensive front and has a rare blend of size, power and quickness for a 300-plus pound player. He didn't have a ton of sack production for the Bulldogs (six sacks last two years combined) but he did lead SEC interior defenders with 32 quarterback pressures this past season. He's terrific against the run and is a player who commands a lot of double teams and holds up well against them, often freeing up others around him to make plays.

The Lions finished 2022 ranked 29th against the run, allowing 146.5 yards per contest. Opponents averaged 5.2 yards per carry, which ranked 30th. Carter led a Bulldogs' defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (77.1) in college football last year. That's an area GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell know Detroit's defense has to be better at in 2023 if they are going to take a jump forward. It's an area where Carter could have an instant impact.

There are some off-field issues Holmes and the Lions will have to vet. On March 1 Carter was arrested on reckless driving and racing charges associated with a car crash that killed a teammate and a football staffer driving in a separate vehicle. He entered a no contest plea to the charges and was sentenced to serve 12 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service and complete a state-approved defensive driving course. He also showed up to his pro day out of shape and couldn't complete on-field drills after opting not to do the other testing.

Key observations: Carter accounted for three special teams blocks in his career (two extra point attempts, one field goal attempt). Despite battling injuries in 2022, Carter posted a 92.3 grade from Pro Football Focus that ranked first among Power Five interior defensive linemen.

What they had to say about him: "With a playing base that is always balanced, Carter flashes the initial burst and play strength to rip, displace and disrupt the backfield rhythm. While physically impressive, he also does a skillful job rushing with eyes and trusting his instincts to feel blocking pressure. Carter needs to continue growing in several areas, but his block destruction is special because of a rare combination of body control, quickness and power.

"He presents a conundrum for NFL decision-makers – he is a very young player and maturation isn't a guarantee, but he is arguably the most talented prospect in this draft class with the potential to develop into a top-five player at his position in the NFL." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

2023 NFL Draft preview: Defensive tackles

View photos of the top defensive tackle prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) waves to the crowd before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1 / 14

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) waves to the crowd before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter warms up before an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
2 / 14

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter warms up before an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Pittsburgh defenders Calijah Kancey (8) and Deslin Alexandre (5) celebrate a safety during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 19-9. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
3 / 14

Pittsburgh defenders Calijah Kancey (8) and Deslin Alexandre (5) celebrate a safety during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 19-9. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 14

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) runs onto the field at the start of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
5 / 14

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) runs onto the field at the start of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 14

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
7 / 14

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 14

Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika stands on the field during an NCAA college football game against Albany in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
9 / 14

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika stands on the field during an NCAA college football game against Albany in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 14

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) plays against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
11 / 14

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) plays against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 14

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks (11) catches the ball during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
13 / 14

Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks (11) catches the ball during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks (44) rushes on defense at Akron quarterback Kato Nelson (1) in the first half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
14 / 14

Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks (44) rushes on defense at Akron quarterback Kato Nelson (1) in the first half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright2021The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
How he stacks up: Brugler lists Carter as the No. 1 defensive tackle prospect in the class and No. 3 overall prospect.

Carter comes in at No. 1 overall on the Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board for ESPN. ESPN's Matt Miller lists Carter as the No. 6 overall prospect. Carter comes in at No. 5 overall on Daniel Jeremiah's most recent Top 50 players list.

The consensus on Carter is he's one of the best talents in the draft but comes with some risk.

What he had to say: "I'm a really good teammate," Carter told Sports Illustrated ahead of Georgia's appearance in the Chick-fil-A Bowl after reports surfaced about character issues associated with him. "You can ask any of my other teammates, and they will tell you the same thing. It doesn't matter who you are, if you're a walk-on, I feel like I'm always going to help you out."

