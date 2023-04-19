Meet the Prospect: Jalen Carter

How he fits: Carter lined up in multiple spots along Georgia's defensive front and has a rare blend of size, power and quickness for a 300-plus pound player. He didn't have a ton of sack production for the Bulldogs (six sacks last two years combined) but he did lead SEC interior defenders with 32 quarterback pressures this past season. He's terrific against the run and is a player who commands a lot of double teams and holds up well against them, often freeing up others around him to make plays.

The Lions finished 2022 ranked 29th against the run, allowing 146.5 yards per contest. Opponents averaged 5.2 yards per carry, which ranked 30th. Carter led a Bulldogs' defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (77.1) in college football last year. That's an area GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell know Detroit's defense has to be better at in 2023 if they are going to take a jump forward. It's an area where Carter could have an instant impact.