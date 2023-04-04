2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 quarterbacks that could interest the Lions

Quarterbacks are back as the stars of the NFL Draft after last year's anomaly when they played a supporting role.
Four quarterbacks could go off the board in the first 10 picks, with Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State projected to be the top two prospects.
That's a stark contrast to last year's anomaly, when Kenny Pickett of Pitt went to the Steelers with the 20th pick as the only quarterback drafted in the first round.
The Detroit Lions are likely to draft a quarterback for development and depth, with no immediate threat to Jared Goff's status as the starter.
"We love Jared," GM Brad Holmes said at his Combine interview. "He's our starter. He's our guy. We don't have anything behind him."
With the sixth and 18th picks in the first round, the Lions' primary interest in quarterbacks at that level will be how many are drafted ahead of them to leave more quality prospects available to the Lions at positions of need.
Following is a preview of the 2023 quarterback draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority at the position, and five prospects who could interest the Lions.
Young and Stroud are not included because of the likelihood that they will be taken with the first two picks.
Quarterback draft strength: Four quarterbacks could be drafted in the Top 10 because of team need.
Lions' depth, draft priority: Solid with Goff going into his third season as the starter. Improving the backups was an offseason project.
Five prospects who could interest the Lions: (Young and Stroud excluded).
(40-yard dash times are from Combine and Pro Day workouts as available.)
1. Will Levis, Kentucky:
6-4, 229.
A part-time quarterback for two seasons at Penn State, Levis transferred to Kentucky for his last two seasons. A 64.9-percent career completion rate for Penn State and Kentucky combined, with 46 TD passes, 25 interceptions and 747 yards rushing with 17 TDs.
Bottom line: Stock rising for Levis, who has good athletic traits.
2. Anthony Richardson, Florida:
6-4, 244. 4.43 40.
A part time player for two seasons, broke out in 2022. In 12 games threw for 2,549 yards, 17 TDs and nine interceptions. Shows good mobility, with 1,116 career yards rushing and 12 TDs.
Bottom line: Richardson's explosive performance in Combine drills may have raised his draft stock for some teams. However, he was not as sharp in passing drills. His athleticism cannot be overlooked in an era when mobile quarterbacks are at a premium.
3. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee:
6-3, 217.
A transfer to Tennessee after three years at Virginia Tech, Hooker took over as the starting quarterback immediately. He played 24 games with 21 starts. Tennessee was 7-6 in Hooker's first season and 9-2 in the second. He had 58 TD passes against five interceptions in 2021-22.
Bottom line: Hooker showed some mobility at Tennessee, running for 1,046 yards and 10 TDs in two years. A knee injury late in the year ended his season.
4. Aidan O'Connell, Purdue:
6-3, 213.
Four-year player, completed 826 of 1,239 passes for 9,219 yards and 65 TDs – 50 of them in his last two seasons.
Bottom line: Strictly a passer, credited officially with minus 274 yards because of yards lost passing.
5. Tanner McKee, Stanford:
6-6, 231.
Three-year player, two-year starter in 2021-22. Completed 470 of 741 passes his last two years for 5,274 yards and 28 TDs. Finished 2022 season with official rushing total of minus 90 yards because of yards lost attempting to pass.
Bottom line: Stanford has declined as a football power, with four straight losing records and 3-9 last two seasons. Production makes him an intriguing prospect.