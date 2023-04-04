2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 quarterbacks that could interest the Lions

Quarterbacks are back as the stars of the NFL Draft after last year's anomaly when they played a supporting role.

Four quarterbacks could go off the board in the first 10 picks, with Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State projected to be the top two prospects.

That's a stark contrast to last year's anomaly, when Kenny Pickett of Pitt went to the Steelers with the 20th pick as the only quarterback drafted in the first round.

The Detroit Lions are likely to draft a quarterback for development and depth, with no immediate threat to Jared Goff's status as the starter.

"We love Jared," GM Brad Holmes said at his Combine interview. "He's our starter. He's our guy. We don't have anything behind him."

With the sixth and 18th picks in the first round, the Lions' primary interest in quarterbacks at that level will be how many are drafted ahead of them to leave more quality prospects available to the Lions at positions of need.

Following is a preview of the 2023 quarterback draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority at the position, and five prospects who could interest the Lions.