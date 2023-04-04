2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 quarterbacks that could interest the Lions

Apr 04, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Quarterbacks are back as the stars of the NFL Draft after last year's anomaly when they played a supporting role.

Four quarterbacks could go off the board in the first 10 picks, with Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State projected to be the top two prospects.

That's a stark contrast to last year's anomaly, when Kenny Pickett of Pitt went to the Steelers with the 20th pick as the only quarterback drafted in the first round.

The Detroit Lions are likely to draft a quarterback for development and depth, with no immediate threat to Jared Goff's status as the starter.

"We love Jared," GM Brad Holmes said at his Combine interview. "He's our starter. He's our guy. We don't have anything behind him."

With the sixth and 18th picks in the first round, the Lions' primary interest in quarterbacks at that level will be how many are drafted ahead of them to leave more quality prospects available to the Lions at positions of need.

Following is a preview of the 2023 quarterback draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority at the position, and five prospects who could interest the Lions.

Young and Stroud are not included because of the likelihood that they will be taken with the first two picks.

2023 NFL Draft preview: Quarterbacks

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
1 / 14

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud runs a drill at the school's NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
2 / 14

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud runs a drill at the school's NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young throws a pass during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 14

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young throws a pass during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Former Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
4 / 14

Former Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
5 / 14

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky's Will Levis prepares to throw a pass during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
6 / 14

Kentucky's Will Levis prepares to throw a pass during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

James Crisp/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) outruns the Texas A&M defense for a 60-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
7 / 14

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) outruns the Texas A&M defense for a 60-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a pass during an NFL football Pro Day, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
8 / 14

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a pass during an NFL football Pro Day, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
9 / 14

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
10 / 14

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against BYU in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
11 / 14

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against BYU in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee throws during the school's NFL pro football day in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
12 / 14

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee throws during the school's NFL pro football day in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 14

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 14

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Quarterback draft strength: Four quarterbacks could be drafted in the Top 10 because of team need.

Lions' depth, draft priority: Solid with Goff going into his third season as the starter. Improving the backups was an offseason project.

Five prospects who could interest the Lions: (Young and Stroud excluded).

(40-yard dash times are from Combine and Pro Day workouts as available.)

1. Will Levis, Kentucky:

6-4, 229.

A part-time quarterback for two seasons at Penn State, Levis transferred to Kentucky for his last two seasons. A 64.9-percent career completion rate for Penn State and Kentucky combined, with 46 TD passes, 25 interceptions and 747 yards rushing with 17 TDs.

Bottom line: Stock rising for Levis, who has good athletic traits.

2. Anthony Richardson, Florida:

6-4, 244. 4.43 40.

A part time player for two seasons, broke out in 2022. In 12 games threw for 2,549 yards, 17 TDs and nine interceptions. Shows good mobility, with 1,116 career yards rushing and 12 TDs.

Bottom line: Richardson's explosive performance in Combine drills may have raised his draft stock for some teams. However, he was not as sharp in passing drills. His athleticism cannot be overlooked in an era when mobile quarterbacks are at a premium.

3. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee:

6-3, 217.

A transfer to Tennessee after three years at Virginia Tech, Hooker took over as the starting quarterback immediately. He played 24 games with 21 starts. Tennessee was 7-6 in Hooker's first season and 9-2 in the second. He had 58 TD passes against five interceptions in 2021-22.

Bottom line: Hooker showed some mobility at Tennessee, running for 1,046 yards and 10 TDs in two years. A knee injury late in the year ended his season.

4. Aidan O'Connell, Purdue:

6-3, 213.

Four-year player, completed 826 of 1,239 passes for 9,219 yards and 65 TDs – 50 of them in his last two seasons.

Bottom line: Strictly a passer, credited officially with minus 274 yards because of yards lost passing.

5. Tanner McKee, Stanford:

6-6, 231.

Three-year player, two-year starter in 2021-22. Completed 470 of 741 passes his last two years for 5,274 yards and 28 TDs. Finished 2022 season with official rushing total of minus 90 yards because of yards lost attempting to pass.

Bottom line: Stanford has declined as a football power, with four straight losing records and 3-9 last two seasons. Production makes him an intriguing prospect.

