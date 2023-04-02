What free agency additions to secondary mean for Lions' roster

"He's still learning as a player even all the years that he's been in the league already, it's still been very minimal play time," Holmes said of Okudah at the Annual League Meetings this past week. "I told you that last year was he's basically a rookie in terms of playing time. So, he's still got a lot of ability, but when the official decision is made on the fifth-year option, I'll make sure you guys are the first to know."

Jacobs returns for a third season in Detroit after a very good year in which he was arguably Detroit's most consistent cornerback down the stretch after returning from ACL rehab. He started eight of the 12 games he played in last year and teams completed 53.3 percent of their passes in his coverage with a 70.0 rating and one touchdown, per Pro Football Reference.