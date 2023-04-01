MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How free agency moves affect predictions for Lions 

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 6)

Why: They added some corner help in free agency, especially Cam Sutton, but you can never have enough corners in this league. Christian Gonzalez is the best of this class.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (No. 18)

Why: They traded away T.J. Hockenson last year, so why not get his replacement? They have some solid guys, but Michael Mayer can be special. He is the top tight end in this class in my book.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 6)

Why: I'd never be surprised to see the Lions draft a hog molly on either side of the ball, but with their investments in the trenches the last few years they could dabble on the back end of this defense.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (No. 18)

Why: Detroit dealt T.J. Hockenson midseason last year and has a void at tight end. The Lions could have gone Luke Musgrave here, but Mayer is a run-blocker who fits what Dan Campbell and this front office like to build around.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa (No. 6)

Why: The Lions had a need at cornerback ... and promptly addressed it to start free agency, adding Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. And while there is depth at defensive end, Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are entering the final year of their deals and the opportunity to pair Lucas Van Ness with Aidan Hutchinson is too good to pass up.

Lions trade No. 18 to L.A. Rams, who select Kentucky QB Will Levis and get picks 36, 77, and a 2024 2nd-rounder in return.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia (No. 6)

Why: Carter's legal issues are no longer a problem, and I'm not sure any NFL team was as concerned about them as they were about his performance at his pro day. Still, I don't expect he'll fall too far in the draft, and he fills a need for Detroit in the middle of its defensive line.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (No. 18)

Why: The Lions need a bigger-bodied target in the receiving game, but there isn't an obvious choice at WR. So why not go with a big-bodied tight end who is just as effective in the passing game as an in-line blocker? Mayer is the type of player I can see the Lions appreciating.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (No. 16 after trade w/ Commanders)

Why: The Lions get their outside, go-up-and-get-it receiver after a trade back and net Washington's third-round pick (No. 97) plus a 2024 first-round selection in the move. Win!

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (No. 18)