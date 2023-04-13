2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 linebackers that could interest the Lions

Apr 13, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Drew Sanders has been on the move from the start of his football career, but he feels like he landed in a good spot at middle linebacker in his one season at Arkansas.

Sanders transferred twice in high school and left Alabama after two seasons for Arkansas when told he could play middle linebacker.

Sanders' performance at Arkansas included 9.5 sacks. It made him the top-rated linebacker in this year's draft.

It validated his decision to transfer to Arkansas.

"They were going to allow me to be versatile and use my ability to get to the passer – as well as play middle linebacker," Sanders said in his Combine interview.

Playing middle linebacker allowed him to use his instincts, which includes rushing the passer.

"It's kind of an instinct type of thing," he said. "You know when you're about ready to take off. There's a timer in your head."

Following is a preview of the 2023 linebacker draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority at the position, and five prospects who could interest the Lions.

2023 NFL Draft preview: Linebackers

View photos of the top linebacker prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) celebrates after making a big play against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
1 / 12

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) celebrates after making a big play against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders runs drills during NFL pro day Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark.
2 / 12

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders runs drills during NFL pro day Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson's Trenton Simpson (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta.
3 / 12

Clemson's Trenton Simpson (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023.
4 / 12

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) maneuvers behind the line of scrimmage against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
5 / 12

Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) maneuvers behind the line of scrimmage against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Henry To'Oto'O runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023.
6 / 12

Alabama linebacker Henry To'Oto'O runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Campbell was named AP All-Big Ten Defensive player of the year, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
7 / 12

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Campbell was named AP All-Big Ten Defensive player of the year, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023.
8 / 12

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
9 / 12

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon football player Noah Sewell (1) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.
10 / 12

Oregon football player Noah Sewell (1) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.
11 / 12

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington St. linebacker Daiyan Henley participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
12 / 12

Washington St. linebacker Daiyan Henley participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Linebacker draft strength: There is a falloff after Sanders.

Lions' position depth, draft priority: Re-signing Alex Anzalone keeps the top three linebackers together – Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez – but the Lions still could add depth to the position.

Five prospects who could interest the Lions:

(40-yard dash times are from Combine and Pro Day workouts as available.)

1. Drew Sanders, Arkansas:

6-4, 235.

A three-year player – two seasons at Alabama and his final 2022 season at Arkansas. Started all 12 games at Arkansas after starting only three of 24 games played at Alabama. After posting one sack at Alabama, Sanders had 9.5 in his one season at Arkansas.

Bottom line: Sanders transferred to show what he could do with more playing time, and it paid off – 13.5 tackles for loss to go with his 9.5 sacks.

2. Trenton Simpson, Clemson:

6-2, 235. 4.43 40.

Three-year player and a starter for the last two. Played 37 games, including 12 as a freshman. Posted 81 solo tackles in his last two seasons. For the full three years he posted 23 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Bottom line: An athletic player who plays with a high energy level.

3. Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama:

6-1, 227. 4.64 40.

A transfer to Alabama after two seasons at Tennessee – 2019-20. Played 28 games in two years at Alabama and recorded 206 tackles with 97 solos. Also had eight tackles for loss in both seasons and 6.5 total sacks.

Bottom line: He showed consistent production.

Meet the Prospect: Jack Campbell

View photos of NFL prospect Jack Campbell.

Iowa defensive end Joe Evans, left, celebrates with linebacker Jack Campbell (31) after Evans sacked Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade in the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Iowa won 21-0.
1 / 15

Iowa defensive end Joe Evans, left, celebrates with linebacker Jack Campbell (31) after Evans sacked Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade in the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Iowa won 21-0. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
2 / 15

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington (0) after it was deflected by Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the second half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis.
3 / 15

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington (0) after it was deflected by Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the second half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Craig Lassig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
4 / 15

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers wide receiver Joshua Youngblood (12) fumbles the ball after a hit from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, right, and defensive back Sebastian Castro (29), during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J.
5 / 15

Rutgers wide receiver Joshua Youngblood (12) fumbles the ball after a hit from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, right, and defensive back Sebastian Castro (29), during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 15

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J.
7 / 15

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 27-0.
8 / 15

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 27-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, right, tackles Ohio State running back Miyan Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.
9 / 15

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, right, tackles Ohio State running back Miyan Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Campbell was named AP All-Big Ten Defensive player of the year, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
10 / 15

FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Campbell was named AP All-Big Ten Defensive player of the year, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) looks to the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
11 / 15

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) looks to the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell warms up before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
12 / 15

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell warms up before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue running back Devin Mockobee (45) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) and linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.
13 / 15

Purdue running back Devin Mockobee (45) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) and linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Marc Lebryk/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, second from right, fumbles the ball as he is hit by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the second half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. The hit resulted in a turnover.
14 / 15

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, second from right, fumbles the ball as he is hit by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the second half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. The hit resulted in a turnover. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Craig Lassig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) will face off on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the Music City Bowl.
15 / 15

FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) will face off on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the Music City Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
4. Jack Campbell, Iowa:

6-5, 249. 4.65 40.

A four-year player and two-year starter – 28 starts in 43 games played. Significant production in his last two seasons with 143 tackles in 2021 and 128 in 2022.

Bottom line: Showed ability to make plays – 15 passes defended and five interceptions for his career. Set his career high of eight passes defended in 2021.

5. Noah Sewell, Oregon:

6-1 1/2, 246. 4.64 40.

Three-year player, 33 games played with 26 the last two seasons. For his career, 213 tackles – 102 solos, 111 assists, and a career high of 53 solos in 2021. Showed some playmaking skills – 20.5 career tackles for loss.

Bottom line: Brother to Detroit Lions Pro Bowl tackle Penei Sewell, Noah would make an interesting addition – and a matchup to watch in training camp.

