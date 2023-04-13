2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 linebackers that could interest the Lions

Drew Sanders has been on the move from the start of his football career, but he feels like he landed in a good spot at middle linebacker in his one season at Arkansas.

Sanders transferred twice in high school and left Alabama after two seasons for Arkansas when told he could play middle linebacker.

Sanders' performance at Arkansas included 9.5 sacks. It made him the top-rated linebacker in this year's draft.

It validated his decision to transfer to Arkansas.

"They were going to allow me to be versatile and use my ability to get to the passer – as well as play middle linebacker," Sanders said in his Combine interview.

Playing middle linebacker allowed him to use his instincts, which includes rushing the passer.

"It's kind of an instinct type of thing," he said. "You know when you're about ready to take off. There's a timer in your head."