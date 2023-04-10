Lions hire Mike Sundeen as head athletic trainer

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have hired Mike Sundeen as the team's head athletic trainer.
Sundeen will work under Director of Player Health and Performance Brett Fischer to lead the athletic training staff in Detroit. He comes to the Lions after serving as an assistant athletic trainer for the Denver Broncos from 2014-22. He originally joined the Broncos organization as a seasonal athletic training intern for two years before being brought on in a full-time capacity.
He earned his master's degree in athletic training from the University of Connecticut after receiving his bachelor's degree in athletic training from the University of Northern Colorado. Sundeen also serves on the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society Educational Committee.