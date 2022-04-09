2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 safeties that could interest the Lions

"It's really a lot of mixed emotions," he said. "For sure, I'm excited. I've been thinking about this for a while. I've been dreaming about this for a while.

Following is a look at the 2022 safety class draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority, and five safeties who could fit the Lions.

Safety class draft strength: Strong at the top, with prospects with size who can run.

Lions' safety draft priority: It's based on how much they value other positions on a defense that needs help.

Five safeties who could fit the Lions:

(40-yard dash times are from Combine and Pro Day workouts as available.)

1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame:

6-4, 220. 4.56 40-yard dash.

One of the best players in the draft at any position. The only question about how high he'll get picked is how much teams value a safety. Is the position important enough for the Lions to take Hamilton with the second pick overall?