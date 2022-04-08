Campbell, Lions expecting Onwuzurike to 'take a leap forward' this year

The Lions will take a big step toward being better defensively in 2022 if Onwuzurike takes an equally big step forward in his production in his second season.

"As we all know, you don't make any greater jumps than you do from (years) one to two," Campbell said. "That is the greatest jump that most guys make. So we're expecting him to take a leap forward. I know he's of the right mindset. Even just talking to him when he left.