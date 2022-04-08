We're back with another episode of Inside the Den! This latest installment focuses on the important task of roster building in the offseason.
Follow along as the Detroit Lions continue their NFL Draft prep at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, add players via free agency and attend owners meetings. Hear from GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and other members of the Detroit Lions staff as they get to working building a team that's ready for the 2022 season.
With the release of the new episode, we're counting down our top 5 moments from Inside the Den: The roster-building phase.
1. Chark arrives in Detroit
Wide receiver DJ Chark was one of the Lions' most notable free-agent signings this offseason, and the energy around the training facility was palpable when he arrived in Detroit to sign his contract.
2. AG with the drip
Safety Tracy Walker brought the drip when he signed his contract extension. It's only fitting his defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn got to wear the chain too.
3. You belong here
Speaking of Walker, he also caught up with Coach Campbell to talk about their shared vision for the team moving forward. Who's fired up?
4. Big announcements
The Lions were center stage at owners meetings last week with two big announcements. The team will be featured on this year's edition of 'Hard Knocks' and Detroit will be hosting the 2024 NFL Draft.
Team president Rod Wood sat down with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and Tom Pelissero to talk about the exciting news.
5. Combine 101
Ever wonder what actually goes down at the NFL Scouting Combine? Lions Pro Scout Joe Kelleher breaks it down for us.
For more in-depth coverage and a behind-the-scenes look at the Lions' offseason roster-building efforts, check out the full episode below: