We're back with another episode of Inside the Den! This latest installment focuses on the important task of roster building in the offseason.

Follow along as the Detroit Lions continue their NFL Draft prep at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, add players via free agency and attend owners meetings. Hear from GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and other members of the Detroit Lions staff as they get to working building a team that's ready for the 2022 season.

With the release of the new episode, we're counting down our top 5 moments from Inside the Den: The roster-building phase.

1. Chark arrives in Detroit