2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 quarterbacks that could interest the Lions

This year's quarterback draft class lacks the star power of recent years, but that doesn't mean there aren't future starters available.

History shows that teams have found gems outside the first round. Two examples of that are Russell Wilson, drafted in the third round by the Seahawks in 2012, and Derek Carr, a second-round pick by the Raiders in 2014.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, who signed free agent Mitchell Trubisky – drafted second overall by the Bears in 2017 to replace franchise icon Ben Roethlisberger – sees value in this year's QB class.

"I believe it's a quality class," Colbert said at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year. "It might not be the number of players (in recent years), but there's certainly going to be quality quarterbacks coming out of this class."

Following is a look at the 2022 quarterback draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority, and five quarterbacks who could fit the Lions.

Quarterback class draft strength: There are no so-called "franchise quarterbacks" this year, as opposed to last season when the first three picks and five of the first 15 were quarterbacks. This is more of a "draft and develop" class.