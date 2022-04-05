2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 quarterbacks that could interest the Lions

Apr 05, 2022 at 07:54 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

This year's quarterback draft class lacks the star power of recent years, but that doesn't mean there aren't future starters available.

History shows that teams have found gems outside the first round. Two examples of that are Russell Wilson, drafted in the third round by the Seahawks in 2012, and Derek Carr, a second-round pick by the Raiders in 2014.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, who signed free agent Mitchell Trubisky – drafted second overall by the Bears in 2017 to replace franchise icon Ben Roethlisberger – sees value in this year's QB class.

"I believe it's a quality class," Colbert said at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year. "It might not be the number of players (in recent years), but there's certainly going to be quality quarterbacks coming out of this class."

Following is a look at the 2022 quarterback draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority, and five quarterbacks who could fit the Lions.

Quarterback class draft strength: There are no so-called "franchise quarterbacks" this year, as opposed to last season when the first three picks and five of the first 15 were quarterbacks. This is more of a "draft and develop" class.

Lions' QB depth chart: Jared Goff (starter); 2021 backups Tim Boyle, David Blough; Steven Montez (2021 practice squad).

Lions' QB draft priority: Moderate, considering they're set with Goff as the starter for 2022 and who's available in the draft. However, given the right player in the right position, the Lions could draft a QB higher than expected for development. That's part of what makes Malik Willis an intriguing prospect.

2022 NFL Draft preview: Quarterbacks

View photos of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett during Senior Bowl practice on February 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 10

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett during Senior Bowl practice on February 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett during Senior Bowl practice on February 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 10

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett during Senior Bowl practice on February 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell during Senior Bowl practice on February 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 10

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell during Senior Bowl practice on February 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 10

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral during the NFL Combine press conference on March 2, 2022. (Stuart Zass/Detroit Lions).
7 / 10

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral during the NFL Combine press conference on March 2, 2022. (Stuart Zass/Detroit Lions).

Stuart Zass/Detroit Lions
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral during the NFL Combine press conference on March 2, 2022. (Stuart Zass/Detroit Lions).
8 / 10

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral during the NFL Combine press conference on March 2, 2022. (Stuart Zass/Detroit Lions).

Stuart Zass/Detroit Lions
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong during Senior Bowl practice on February 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 10

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong during Senior Bowl practice on February 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong during Senior Bowl practice on February 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 10

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong during Senior Bowl practice on February 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Five quarterbacks who could fit the Lions:

(40-yard dash times are from Combine and Pro Day workouts as available.)

1. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh:

6-3.25, 217. 4.73 40-yard dash.

Adequate size for a quarterback, but hand size of 8.5 inches is a concern because of ball security issues.

Four-year starter after 2017 red-shirt season. Closed out career in 2021 with 4,319 yards passing, 42 TDs, seven interceptions and career-high 67-percent completion rate.

2. Malik Willis, Liberty:

6-0, 219.

The most intriguing quarterback in this draft because of his background and potential. Transferred to Liberty after playing sparingly for two seasons at Auburn – 11 completions in 14 attempts.

Posted a 17-6 won-loss record in 23 starts in two seasons at Liberty, with 47 TD passes against 18 interceptions. Also ran for 1,822 yards and 27 TDs.

At 6 feet and 219 pounds, size is an issue for Willis. He possesses a strong arm and throws deep balls without effort.

Related Links

3. Sam Howell, North Carolina:

6-1, 218.

Howell was a limited participant at the Combine because of a calf injury sustained in North Carolina's Orange Bowl appearance, but he did leave a mark by recording the fastest pass ever – 59 miles an hour – on one throw during his workout.

Howell threw 68 TD passes against 14 interceptions in 25 games as a two-year starter at North Carolina. Not known as a scrambler, he ran for 181 yards and six TDs.

4. Matt Corral, Ole Miss:

6-2, 212.

A three-year player and 2018 redshirt, he was the full-time starter in 2020-21. He threw for 3,337 yards with 29 TDs and 14 interceptions in 10 games in 2020 and came back in 2021 to throw for 3,347 yards, 20 TDs and five interceptions in 13 games.

One of the more mobile quarterbacks in this draft, he ran for 506 yards in 2020 and 614 in 2021.

Meet the Prospect: Malik Willis

View photos of NFL prospect Malik Willis.

Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis passed for 168 yards and ran for 133 yards against Western Kentucky University during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bowling Green, KY. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
1 / 10

Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis passed for 168 yards and ran for 133 yards against Western Kentucky University during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bowling Green, KY. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis throws during the school's pro football day for NFL scouts and coaches, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)
3 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis throws during the school's pro football day for NFL scouts and coaches, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)

Kendall Warner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) carries the ball against Troy during the first half of an NCAA football game in Troy, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo. The Flames, behind former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, have beaten Campbell (48-7) and Old Dominion (45-17) at home and edged Troy (21-13) on the road. They play at Syracuse on Friday night, Sept. 24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
4 / 10

FILE - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) carries the ball against Troy during the first half of an NCAA football game in Troy, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo. The Flames, behind former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, have beaten Campbell (48-7) and Old Dominion (45-17) at home and edged Troy (21-13) on the road. They play at Syracuse on Friday night, Sept. 24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs past the reach of Mississippi linebacker Cedric Johnson (33) on his way to a short yardage pickup during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
5 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs past the reach of Mississippi linebacker Cedric Johnson (33) on his way to a short yardage pickup during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 10

American Team quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs upfield while being chased by North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
7 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs upfield while being chased by North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

Ethan Hyman/2020, The News & Observer
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) passes under pressure from Mississippi defensive back AJ Finley (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
8 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) passes under pressure from Mississippi defensive back AJ Finley (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) throws a pass against Campbell during an NCAA college football game in Lynchburg, Va. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)
9 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) throws a pass against Campbell during an NCAA college football game in Lynchburg, Va. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)

Kendall Warner/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 10

American Team quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. Carson Strong, Nevada (Sleeper):

6-3, 226.

Strong has been compared to Drew Bledsoe in NFL.com's analysis of prospects. That's high praise, as Bledsoe played 14 NFL seasons after being drafted first overall by the Patriots in 1993.

Strong has good size. He also has good touch combined with the ability to throw deep. In 32 games in his last three seasons Strong threw for 9,368 yards and 74 TDs, with 19 interceptions and a career completion rate of 68 percent.

He passed for a career high 4,175 yards in 2021.

Related Content

news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 3.0: How free agency affects selections

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Board hopes to further expand his role on defense after signing with Lions

LB Chris Board, who signed with the Lions as a free agent after four seasons with the Ravens, hopes to expand his defensive role further in Detroit.
news

Harris looking to build on breakout season after re-signing with Lions

Outside linebacker Charles Harris had a feeling that he might have landed in a spot that would advance his career when he signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions last year.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0: New picks for Lions at 2 & 32

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: A look back at the Lions' extra first-round picks

The Detroit Lions have had an extra first-round draft pick three times in recent seasons, and they acquired talented players with all three picks.
news

O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 32

Mike O'Hara takes a look at how teams have fared with the No. 32 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 2

Mike O'Hara takes a look at how teams have fared with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have fared with the No. 2 overall pick

If history repeats in the 2022 NFL draft, odds are strongly in favor of the Detroit Lions getting a good player with the second overall pick.
news

O'HARA: Lions are looking for players they love, as shown by 2021 draft class

From the first round of the 2021 draft where the Detroit Lions took tackle Penei Sewell to the fourth where they took wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, there was a common thread that made both prospects attractive to the Lions.
Advertising