Meet the Prospect: Jameson Williams

Name: Jameson Williams

Position: Wide receiver

School: Alabama

Ht/Wt: 6-1 1/2, 179

40-yard dash: Did not run

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: Did not jump

Broad: Did not jump

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

How he fits: Talk about a big-play receiver, the Ohio State transfer had one heck of a season for Alabama in 2021.

Williams hauled in an Alabama single-season record four touchdowns of 70-plus yards, a number that led all Division 1 receivers. He totaled 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards or more to also lead the nation.

Of the 13 receivers in Crimson Tide program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark for a single season, Williams finished third on Alabama's single-season receiving yardage list with 1,572 yards, trailing only DeVonta Smith (1,856; 2020) and Amari Cooper (1,727; 2014).

The unfortunate thing here is Williams tore his ACL in the national championship game, but we all know ACL tears aren't what they used to be thanks to modern medicine. Williams, in an appearance on the NFL Network at Alabama's pro day last week, said he hopes to be running by the draft and ready to play by the start of his rookie season.

The Lions signed DJ Chark and re-signed Josh Reynolds in free agency, two players who have proven they can get down the field and make plays, and the addition of Williams would give the Lions a really nice trio of outside receivers with size, who can all take the top off the defense.

Imagine that kind of weaponry on the outside with slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift manning the middle.

Key observations: Williams broke Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's Missouri high school state record in the 300-meter hurdles.

He could also give the team that drafts him an immediate boost on special teams as a return man. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns for Alabama last season, averaging 35.2 yards per return on 15 attempts.

Williams averaged 19.9 yards per reception last season and 19.6 yards over his three-year career at Ohio State and Alabama. His 15 receiving touchdowns last year ranked third nationally.

What they had to say about him: "Linear route-runner with electric long speed to impact a game as a home-run hitter or decoy drawing defenders away from other elements of the offense. Williams ruins man coverage but faces some limitations. He has issues getting off press cleanly and might require some scheming to help get off the mark cleanly against certain corners. Catch toughness can be inconsistent when contested or in heavily trafficked areas.

"He has all the juice to find consistent separation on vertical, over and post/corner routes and could see monstrous production if paired with a high-end talent at quarterback. The ACL tear could play a role in determining his ultimate draft destination, but it's unlikely to change his game." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

How he stacks up: Williams comes in at No. 2 on NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' list of the Top 5 wide receivers entering this year's NFL Draft. He comes in at No. 17 on NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the Top 50 prospects.

Williams is listed as the No. 22 overall prospect in Dane Brugler's ranking of the Top 100 players (The Athletic), the fourth best receiver behind Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Treylon Burks (Arkansas) and Drake London (USC).

ESPN's Todd McShay lists Williams as a Tier 3 prospect in this draft (there are no Tier 1 prospects this year), meaning he has a rating between 90 and 91, which puts him in the rare prospect category.

Scouts Inc. lists Williams as the No. 19 overall prospect in the draft.

What he had to say: "That's what I'm shooting for," Williams told the NFL Network at Alabama's pro day last week of possibly being ready for training camp. "What overrules that is just making sure I'm 100 percent before I do anything. That would be my timeframe, but I'm just going to make sure everything is 100 percent before I come back just so I can be right."

