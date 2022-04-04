Meet the Prospect: Jameson Williams

How he fits: Talk about a big-play receiver, the Ohio State transfer had one heck of a season for Alabama in 2021.

Williams hauled in an Alabama single-season record four touchdowns of 70-plus yards, a number that led all Division 1 receivers. He totaled 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards or more to also lead the nation.

Of the 13 receivers in Crimson Tide program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark for a single season, Williams finished third on Alabama's single-season receiving yardage list with 1,572 yards, trailing only DeVonta Smith (1,856; 2020) and Amari Cooper (1,727; 2014).

The unfortunate thing here is Williams tore his ACL in the national championship game, but we all know ACL tears aren't what they used to be thanks to modern medicine. Williams, in an appearance on the NFL Network at Alabama's pro day last week, said he hopes to be running by the draft and ready to play by the start of his rookie season.

The Lions signed DJ Chark and re-signed Josh Reynolds in free agency, two players who have proven they can get down the field and make plays, and the addition of Williams would give the Lions a really nice trio of outside receivers with size, who can all take the top off the defense.