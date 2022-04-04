O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 3.0: How free agency affects selections

Mock Draft: Free Agency Effect is my third mock draft this year and by far the most challenging of any other I can recall.

Trades, free-agent signings and the impact of record-setting contracts have forced changes in projections on a daily basis -- and sometimes hourly.

One thing has remained constant. The Detroit Lions are in a good position with two first-round picks -- second and 32nd overall.

This draft has depth in areas where the Lions need help -- defensive line and wide receiver specifically --to continue the rebuild undertaken by head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.

Following are the first-round projections for my third mock draft. Trades are not allowed.

As always, feel free to disagree.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-14:

Status: Going heavy on OL in free agency shows the Jags are switching to defense for No. 1 pick.

Pick: Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan.

Mock 1-2 Picks: OT Evan Neal, Alabama.

2. Detroit Lions, 3-13-1:

Status: Hutchinson going No. 1 could open good opportunities for the Lions to trade down. Impact for defense is the priority, wherever they pick.

Pick: Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame. Size (6-4, 220), athleticism and instincts have him rated high.