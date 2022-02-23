NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

2022 Combine preview: Safety

Feb 23, 2022 at 08:42 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

This isn't an extremely deep class of rookie safeties, but Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton is probably the best individual prospect at the position in some time with his blend of size, speed, athleticism and instincts.

NFL defenses really value versatility in the safety position. Can a guy play a deep half, but also cover, play the dime and maybe even fill in at nickel? The more versatile a safety is the more valuable he is, and that's where this class has a lot of upside.

Top 5 safeties to watch at the Combine:

1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 6-4, 220

Hamilton has a rare combination of height, length and athleticism for the safety position. He's got great instincts in the passing game and unbelievable range with his speed and long strides. Coaches are going to love his versatility. He can play the deep half of the field, but also cover tight ends and slot receivers. He'll also come up and stick backs in the hole, and can be an intimidator over the middle. He's the total package and the best safety prospect to come along in some time.

2. Dax Hill, Michigan, 6-0, 192

Hill is also a terrific athlete, though he doesn't possess the frame and length Hamilton does. Hill does have speed and position versatility, however. He looks comfortable playing up in the box, but is also one of the better cover safeties in this class. He could play both safety and nickel corner at the next level.

2022 NFL Combine preview: Defensive back

View photos of the defensive back prospects who were invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Baylor safety JT Woods tracks the play during the first half of the Big 12 Championship NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
1 / 59

Baylor safety JT Woods tracks the play during the first half of the Big 12 Championship NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team cornerback Tariq Woolen of UTSA (20) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 59

American Team cornerback Tariq Woolen of UTSA (20) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) defends in coverage on defense during the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 27-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
3 / 59

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) defends in coverage on defense during the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 27-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
National Team cornerback Joshua Williams of Fayetteville State (30) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 59

National Team cornerback Joshua Williams of Fayetteville State (30) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team safety Tycen Anderson of Toledo (35) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 59

American Team safety Tycen Anderson of Toledo (35) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) carries the ball after a reception over American Team cornerback Zyon McCollum of Sam Houston State (32) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 59

National Team wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) carries the ball after a reception over American Team cornerback Zyon McCollum of Sam Houston State (32) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East defensive back Percy Butler, of Louisiana, (9) in coverage against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
7 / 59

East defensive back Percy Butler, of Louisiana, (9) in coverage against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East safety Juanyeh Thomas, of Georgia Tech, (29) celebrates after a play against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
8 / 59

East safety Juanyeh Thomas, of Georgia Tech, (29) celebrates after a play against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) defends in coverage on defense during the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 27-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
9 / 59

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) defends in coverage on defense during the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 27-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
East defensive back Decobie Durant, of South Carolina State, (7) in coverage against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
10 / 59

East defensive back Decobie Durant, of South Carolina State, (7) in coverage against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) attempts to avoid Louisville defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
11 / 59

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) attempts to avoid Louisville defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris (27) and defensive back Dane Belton (4) follow a play during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 59

Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris (27) and defensive back Dane Belton (4) follow a play during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor safety Jalen Pitre (8) in game action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
13 / 59

Baylor safety Jalen Pitre (8) in game action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Tim Heitman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) defends in coverage on defense during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. Oregon won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
14 / 59

Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) defends in coverage on defense during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. Oregon won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) runs on the field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
15 / 59

Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) runs on the field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
16 / 59

Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) waits for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
17 / 59

Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) waits for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Brad Tollefson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields drops into coverage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
18 / 59

Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields drops into coverage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston cornerback Marcus Jones is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
19 / 59

Houston cornerback Marcus Jones is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) covers a play against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
20 / 59

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) covers a play against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn safety Smoke Monday (21) reacts after a stop against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
21 / 59

Auburn safety Smoke Monday (21) reacts after a stop against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell makes an interception against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
22 / 59

Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell makes an interception against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Ray Carlin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (29) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
23 / 59

Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (29) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller (2) plays against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
24 / 59

Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller (2) plays against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary lines up against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
25 / 59

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary lines up against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson (1) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
26 / 59

Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson (1) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
27 / 59

Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2021, file photo, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner watches a play develop during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Navy in Annapolis, Md. Gardner is nicknamed Sauce and is the Bearcats' best player. The long-armed lockdown corner from Detroit picked Cincinnati over Indiana, Kentucky and other P5s in 2019 and has developed into a potential first-round pick. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
28 / 59

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2021, file photo, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner watches a play develop during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Navy in Annapolis, Md. Gardner is nicknamed Sauce and is the Bearcats' best player. The long-armed lockdown corner from Detroit picked Cincinnati over Indiana, Kentucky and other P5s in 2019 and has developed into a potential first-round pick. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
29 / 59

Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas corner back Montaric Brown (21) against Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
30 / 59

Arkansas corner back Montaric Brown (21) against Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) warms up for an NCAA college football game against Illinois in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
31 / 59

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) warms up for an NCAA college football game against Illinois in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
32 / 59

Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis (21) runs with the ball after making an interception against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
33 / 59

Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis (21) runs with the ball after making an interception against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California cornerback Chris Steele (8) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
34 / 59

Southern California cornerback Chris Steele (8) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden (21) defends in coverage on defense during an NCAA college football game against the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday, Sept 30, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
35 / 59

Miami Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden (21) defends in coverage on defense during an NCAA college football game against the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday, Sept 30, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
36 / 59

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) defends during a NCAA college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct 2, 2021 in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati won 24-13. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
37 / 59

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) defends during a NCAA college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct 2, 2021 in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati won 24-13. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones (0) in the first half during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
38 / 59

Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones (0) in the first half during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart (6) plays against Oregon State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
39 / 59

Southern California cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart (6) plays against Oregon State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt is shown before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
40 / 59

Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt is shown before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston cornerback Damarion Williams (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).
41 / 59

Houston cornerback Damarion Williams (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) shown in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
42 / 59

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) shown in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech's DaMarcus Fields (23) during an NCAA college football game against Florida International, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
43 / 59

Texas Tech's DaMarcus Fields (23) during an NCAA college football game against Florida International, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Brad Tollefson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU Tigers cornerback Cordale Flott (25) defends during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won, 38-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)
44 / 59

LSU Tigers cornerback Cordale Flott (25) defends during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won, 38-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
45 / 59

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) in action in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
46 / 59

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) in action in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan's Vincent Gray plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
47 / 59

Michigan's Vincent Gray plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Chase Lucas (24) in the first half during an NCAA football game against Southern Utah on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
48 / 59

Arizona State defensive back Chase Lucas (24) in the first half during an NCAA football game against Southern Utah on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) defends in coverage on defense during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won, 38-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)
49 / 59

LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) defends in coverage on defense during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won, 38-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright (2) warms up prior to an NCAA football game against Fresno State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
50 / 59

Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright (2) warms up prior to an NCAA football game against Fresno State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas' Josh Thompson (9) celebrates after a play against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
51 / 59

Texas' Josh Thompson (9) celebrates after a play against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland's Nick Cross in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
52 / 59

Maryland's Nick Cross in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright {2021} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during an NCAA football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
53 / 59

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during an NCAA football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida A&M University safety Markquese Bell speaks at during an NCAA college football news conference, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jackson State University and Florida A&M will play in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
54 / 59

Florida A&M University safety Markquese Bell speaks at during an NCAA college football news conference, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jackson State University and Florida A&M will play in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Marta Lavandier/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) defends against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
55 / 59

Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) defends against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon lines up against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
56 / 59

Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon lines up against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
27SamWebb
57 / 59
Baylor University defensive back Kalon Barnes (12) looks to defend during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
58 / 59

Baylor University defensive back Kalon Barnes (12) looks to defend during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. plays against Ohio State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
59 / 59

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. plays against Ohio State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Lewis Cine, Georgia, 6-1, 200

Cine is an aggressive and physical safety, who likes to play downhill. He plays bigger than his size would indicate and earned a reputation as a big hitter and enforcer for Georgia's talented defense last season. He'll improve as a cover man, but he fits right away in a split safety defense where he can play down more.

4. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State, 6-1, 200

Brisker played through a shoulder injury in 2021. He's an athletic safety with versatility to play in a lot of different spots for a creative defensive mind. He can cover tight ends and play the slot, and he has decent ball skills. He'll be able to help a team right away as a Day 2 pick.

Related Links

5. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati, 6-1, 210

Like Cine, Cook is a physical safety with an enforcer's mentality. He's really strong coming up and playing the run, and will excel early on when teams ask him to come up and play in the box. It will be an important week in Indianapolis for him to prove what kind of speed he's got and how much teams can put on his plate from a coverage standpoint.

Combine sleeper to watch: Verone McKinley III, Oregon, 5-11, 194

Talk about instincts and ball skills. McKinley tied for the NCAA lead with six interceptions last season, and finished his Ducks career with 11 picks. He excels at reading the quarterback's eyes and finding the football. He's also a willing hitter. He's not going to have the measurables like some of the other players at the position, but his production speaks for itself.

Lions need at the position: High

Will Harris and Brady Breeze are the only safeties currently under contract for the Lions for the 2022 season, though Jalen Elliott and JuJu Hughes are exclusive rights free agents. Still, both of Detroit's starters at safety to end the season – Tracy Walker and Dean Marlowe – are unrestricted free agents. Walker was Detroit's most dependable safety last year. It will be interesting to see what the market is for Walker because this is a pretty deep safety class in free agency.

The Lions will likely address the position in both free agency and the draft, even if they attempt to re-sign Walker. The need to improve the talent level and depth at safety is one of Detroit's biggest needs this offseason along with wide receiver.

Key stat: The 28 completions opponents had on pass attempts that traveled at least 21 yards in the air against Detroit's defense were the second most in the NFL this past year behind only the New York Jets (30). Opponents had a 96.5 passer rating on those deep throws with five touchdowns. .

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt Patricia, Matt Nagy, Mike Zimmer and Matt LaFleur had to say at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 4 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Slay or no Slay, Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for Lions

Regardless of what happens with Darius Slay, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for the Lions.
news

Isaiah Simmons' versatility a perfect fit for the modern NFL

Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons thinks his versatility is a perfect fit for the modern NFL.
news

O'HARA: Chase Young thinks he's the best player in the 2020 Draft

All the analysts who think Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young is the best prospect in the 2020 NFL draft have company. So does Chase Young.
news

Why versatile DT Derrick Brown could make sense for Lions at 3

With the Lions need at defensive tackle, versatile DT Derrick Brown could be a good fit for Detroit at 3.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Lions could look to draft to bolster running back depth

The 2020 NFL Draft class is deep at running back, and teams could find productive runners well into Day 2.
news

O'HARA: RB Jonathan Taylor not resting on college accomplishments

Jonathan Taylor piled up rushing yards in three seasons at Wisconsin at a rate that put him in company with some of the greatest running backs in history.
Advertising