2022 Combine preview: Safety

This isn't an extremely deep class of rookie safeties, but Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton is probably the best individual prospect at the position in some time with his blend of size, speed, athleticism and instincts.

NFL defenses really value versatility in the safety position. Can a guy play a deep half, but also cover, play the dime and maybe even fill in at nickel? The more versatile a safety is the more valuable he is, and that's where this class has a lot of upside.

Top 5 safeties to watch at the Combine:

1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 6-4, 220

Hamilton has a rare combination of height, length and athleticism for the safety position. He's got great instincts in the passing game and unbelievable range with his speed and long strides. Coaches are going to love his versatility. He can play the deep half of the field, but also cover tight ends and slot receivers. He'll also come up and stick backs in the hole, and can be an intimidator over the middle. He's the total package and the best safety prospect to come along in some time.

2. Dax Hill, Michigan, 6-0, 192