NFL Scouting Combine

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Mar 03, 2022 at 03:39 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Showman: N.C. State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu could be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. But whatever team ends up selecting him is also getting a talented guy off the field. Ekwonu loves musical theatre and had roles in theatrical presentations of the Jungle Book, Aristocats and 101 Dalmatians as a kid. He was also in honors choir his senior year of high school. Media members tried to get him to sing something Thursday to no avail.

Wild stat of the day: Offensive tackle Evan Neal will try to become the first Alabama player taken No. 1 overall since quarterback Harry Gilmer in 1948. For as many great players that have come out of Tuscaloosa over the years, that's pretty wild they haven't had a No. 1 pick in 74 years.

Bench press numbers: Only two wide receivers took part in the bench press Thursday in Indianapolis, with most opting to wait for their pro days later this month. Northern Iowa's Isaiah Weston (20 reps) topped Louisiana-Monroe's Josh Johnson (14). Ten tight ends took part in the bench Thursday with Virginia's Jelani Woods leading the way with 24 reps.

Chippewa duo: It's been a wild run to the NFL Scouting Combine for Central Michigan University teammates Luke Goedeke and Bernhard Raimann. Both began their Central careers as tight ends and both transferred to tackle. Goedeke said he consumed 7,000 calories a day trying to gain weight to make the switch. Both players have an opportunity to go in the top 50 picks in April's NFL Draft.

Speedy Walker: Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III won the Doak Walker Award as the top running back in college football this past year after rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. Walker said Thursday he expects to run the 40-yard dash in the 4.4-second range. If he does that, he could cement himself as the top back in this class.

2022 NFL Scouting Combine photos: March 3

View photos from media availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis.

Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann during the NFL Combine press conference on March 3, 2022. (Detroit Lions).
Big man in Indy: Minnesota right tackle Daniel Faalele measures in at 6-foot-8, 387 pounds. He has 35-inch arms and 11-inch hands. He actually dropped 40-plus pounds from his frame when he was a rugby and basketball player. Imagine him running after you with no pads at 400-plus pounds. He's a pretty amazing athlete for his size. He's only been playing football since 2017, so there's a lot of room for growth in his game.

Double duty: North Dakota State tackle/guard Cordell Volson grew up in a small town in North Dakota where he played nine-man football. He was so good at such a young age that when he was in junior high he would play for the junior high football team and then for the high school on Friday night. He played seven different positions. Volson is projected to move inside to guard and be a Day 3 pick.

