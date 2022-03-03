TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Showman: N.C. State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu could be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. But whatever team ends up selecting him is also getting a talented guy off the field. Ekwonu loves musical theatre and had roles in theatrical presentations of the Jungle Book, Aristocats and 101 Dalmatians as a kid. He was also in honors choir his senior year of high school. Media members tried to get him to sing something Thursday to no avail.