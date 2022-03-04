TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Strong men: The offensive linemen and running backs started their testing Friday with the bench press. They'll run and do on-field drills Friday night. Michigan running back Hassan Haskins led all running backs with 27 reps on the bench at 225 pounds. Boston College guard Zion Johnson led the offensive linemen with 32 reps.

High ceiling: The Michigan pass-rush duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo was arguably the best in the country this past season. Both players are expected to be first-round picks, with Hutchinson having the potential to go No. 1 overall.

Asked about Ojabo, Hutchinson said this: "Ojabo is a monster, man, and he's got so much potential. We'll be in meetings and he'll ask a question about football and I'll look at him like,' 'How do you not know that?' It's pretty funny and I laugh about it. It just goes to show me how much potential he has that he's producing at that level ... and he's still learning about the game."