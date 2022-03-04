NFL Scouting Combine

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Mar 04, 2022 at 02:26 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Speed, Speed & more speed: A Combine record eight receivers ran sub-4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Baylor's Tyquan Thornton led the way with a 4.28. The other seven to run under 4.4 seconds were: Velus Jones (Tennessee; 4.31), Calvin Austin III (Memphis; 4.32), Danny Gray (SMU; 4.33), Bo Melton (Rutgers; 4.34), Christian Watson (North Dakota State; 4.36); Garrett Wilson (Ohio State; 4.38) and Chris Olave (Ohio State; 4.39).

The Lions are on the lookout for receiver help on the outside, and this is shaping up to be a great draft to go looking for it.

From PAL to Combine: Iowa State defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike is a great role model for young football players cutting their teeth in the Detroit Police Athletic League. Uwazurike grew up playing in PAL before starring at Southfield-Lathrup and eventually going to Iowa State. It didn't taking long talking to media members Friday for his Detroit Pride to come shining through.

2022 NFL Combine drills: Wide receivers and tight ends

Slimming down: Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is a mountain of a man. One of the top interior defensive linemen in this draft, Davis said he played this past season at around 350 pounds. The highest he's ever been was 360. He's currently tipping the scales around 340, but said his ideal playing weight in the NFL will be in the 330s. He hopes at that weight his quickness and pass-rush abilities shine through more.

Sewell shout out: Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux gave a big shout out to former teammate and current Lions right tackle Penei Sewell. Thibodeaux said working across from Sewell in practice his freshman season in 2019 (Sewell's sophomore year) really helped develop his game because Sewell was so good.

"He set a tone for what excellence was," Thibodeaux said of Sewell Friday at the Combine.

Strong men: The offensive linemen and running backs started their testing Friday with the bench press. They'll run and do on-field drills Friday night. Michigan running back Hassan Haskins led all running backs with 27 reps on the bench at 225 pounds. Boston College guard Zion Johnson led the offensive linemen with 32 reps.

High ceiling: The Michigan pass-rush duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo was arguably the best in the country this past season. Both players are expected to be first-round picks, with Hutchinson having the potential to go No. 1 overall.

Asked about Ojabo, Hutchinson said this: "Ojabo is a monster, man, and he's got so much potential. We'll be in meetings and he'll ask a question about football and I'll look at him like,' 'How do you not know that?' It's pretty funny and I laugh about it. It just goes to show me how much potential he has that he's producing at that level ... and he's still learning about the game."

The worm: Thibodeaux plans to put on a show when his name is called during the draft in Las Vegas and he heads to the stage for the customary hug with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Thibodeaux said Friday he planned to do the worm on stage. Just one more thing to look forward to on draft night.

