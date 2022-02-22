Lions re-sign LB Josh Woods

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LB Josh Woods. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Woods was signed off the Chicago Bears' practice squad to the Lions' active roster in Week 3 of the 2021 season. He appeared in 12 games (one start) for Detroit last season and totaled 21 tackles (16 solo), two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and seven special teams tackles (five solo).
He originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 37-career games (one start) and has logged 28 tackles (20 solo), two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and 19 special teams tackles (13 solo).