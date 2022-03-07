O'HARA: What we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Football games are decided on the field by yards, points and other statistics.

When it comes to picking players to play the games, inches and fractions of inches are critical parts of the scouting and decision-making process.

What we learned from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis is that those fractions of inches can spark instant judgments on the value of prospects.

Among the other things we learned include the following:

It is not a strong draft for quarterbacks, but quarterbacks still drive the conversation and speculation on how many might be drafted in the first round; Quintez Cephus still figures in the Lions' plans as they add to the receiver position; and head coach Dan Campbell laid out in his Combine media session what kind of play can be expected from the Lions in 2022.

We start with inches:

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett's hand size was a discussion point going into the Combine. Anything below nine inches in the way the NFL measures hand width is considered to be a problem for a quarterback's ball security.