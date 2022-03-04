NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

We covered what the NFC North general managers had to say earlier this week, so now let's hear from the head coaches for the Lions, Packers, Vikings and Bears.

Here are three takeaways from each of the media sessions:

Green Bay: Matt LaFleur

1. The Packers had one of the worst special teams units in football in 2022, ranking 32nd in Rick Gosselin's annual special teams rankings. It played a big factor in their playoff loss to San Francisco. The Packers hired Rich Bisaccia to be their special teams coach this offseason.

"He has such a proven track record," LaFleur said. "In my opinion, he should be a head coach in this league. Just the job he did with the Raiders last year was unbelievable and getting a chance to be around him and get to know him, it's not a secret as to why guys love being around him, love playing for him. I think we're all going to benefit learning from him."

2. LaFleur said the Packers will continue to utilize a two-back system with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. The Packers love what both players bring to the offense in the passing game. LaFleur said Dillon is just scratching the surface of what he can become. Dillon carried the ball 187 times last year to Jones' 171. Don't be surprised if that gap widens in 2022.

3. LaFleur and the Packers are going to be respectful of the process MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going through to decide if he wants to play an 18th season, and whether he wants to do that in Green Bay or not.