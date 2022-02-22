2022 Combine preview: Cornerback

Lions need at the position: Moderate

On paper, I really like where the Lions are at with Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker all under contract for next season. However, Okudah is coming back from a major Achilles injury, and Jacobs tore his ACL in December. Will Okudah lose a step? When will Jacobs be cleared to return to the field? Those are two big questions at the cornerback position for the Lions.

Oruwariye is poised to become a No. 1 cornerback in this league after finishing third with six interceptions last year, and allowing just one touchdown in his coverage area. Teams can always use players who can cover, but there are probably bigger needs at wide receiver, edge rusher and safety for the Lions. Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see Detroit add to the group.