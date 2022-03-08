NFL Scouting Combine

10 players who impressed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Mar 08, 2022 at 07:14 AM
324 players from over 100 schools took part in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this past week. The medical checks are in, the measurements are recorded, and the interviews are in the books. NFL talent evaluators now have another piece of the puzzle in their overall evaluation process leading up to the NFL Draft next month.

The game film is still the ultimate evaluator, but some players really helped themselves down in Indy, while others forced teams to go back to the tape to see why the measurables didn't match the tape.

Here's a look at 10 players (and one honorable mention) who really impressed at the Combine:

1. DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis had arguably the most impressive workout of the week. His 4.78 time in the 40-yard dash at 341 pounds was extraordinary. His 10-foot-3 broad jump set a combine record for players weighing in over 300 pounds and was nearly a foot better than the next best interior defender. He was nimble in field drills for a man his size and just might have moved himself into the Top 10 conversation come draft time.

2. WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

His performance was so good it might have pushed him into the late first-round conversation. My favorite receiver at the Senior Bowl, Watson measured in at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, and ran the 40 in 4.36 seconds (6th best among receivers) to go with a 38.5-inch vertical (6th) and an amazing 11'4" broad jump (1st). Teams looking for size and a deep threat at receiver should take a close look at Watson.

2022 NFL Combine drills: Defensive line

View photos of the defensive linemen at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Johnson (32) during the bench press event at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)
Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deangelo Malone runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno (25) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Cincinnati defensive lineman Myjai Sanders runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Idaho defensive lineman Noah Elliss runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (40) during the bench press event at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Micheal Clemons runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Kentucky defensive lineman Marquan McCall runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Ohio State defensive lineman Tyreke Smith is measured at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (48) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Demarvin Leal runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter (03) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Connecticut defensive lineman Travis Jones (14) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Oklahoma defensive lineman Nik Bonitto (01) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (24) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Penn State defensive lineman Jesse Luketa runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker (26) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis (33) during the bench press event at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Arizona State defensive lineman DJ Davidson (04) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (02) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Ford (09) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo leaps during the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett prepares to run the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Jeffrey Gunter (30) participates in the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
San Diego State defensive lineman Cameron Thomas (46) during the bench press event at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)
Iowa State defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (22) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (19) during the bench press event at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)
3. CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

After measuring in at 6-4 and 205 pounds with nearly 34-inch arms, Woolen ran a 4.26 in the 40, which was the second fastest among the cornerback group. He turned in the top vertical among the group at 42 inches. A converted wide receiver, Woolen is still learning the position and has an extremely high ceiling with his rare combination of length and athletic traits. He could definitely be in the conversation as a top 50 pick.

4. DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Wyatt was already considered a first-round talent, but his performance in Indy elevated him into the conversation for the first interior defender taken along with Davis. He had a position-best 4.77 in the 40 and was top five in the vertical (29 inches) and top three in the broad jump (9'3"). He was also smooth and fluid during on-field drills.

5. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

It was an explosive performance for the 217-pound back. He posted a 10'6" broad jump and led all running backs at the Combine with a 40-inch vertical. He then ran 4.39 in the 40 to show off his explosive long speed. All that to go with nearly 4,000 rushing yards in his three-year career at Iowa State. He's definitely in the conversation with Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III (who also had a good Combine) to be the first back drafted.

6. EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson measured in at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds, and while his 40-yard dash of 4.74 wasn't eye-popping, his 3-cone (6.73) and short shuttle (4.15) were. The 3-cone measures agility and quickness, and his numbers are very good for someone his size. To put it in a little bit of perspective, only two receivers at the Combine had better 3-cone numbers than Hutchinson, and his was the third best among all players in Indy. His 10-yard split of 1.62 in the 40 is the more important time for pass rushers, and that was elite.

7. WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Austin was expected to run fast, and he did, running the 40 in 4.32 seconds, which was the third best among receivers. He also finished top three among wide receivers in the broad jump (11'3") and vertical (39 inches), while also turning in the position's fastest times in both the 3-cone drill (6.65) and the 20-yard shuttle (4.07). Austin may be undersized (5-8, 170), but he's an explosive player.

8. S Lewis Cine, Georgia

Cine (6-2, 199) put himself squarely in the conversation as one of the best safeties in this class and a player who could hear his name called in the first round of next month's draft. He blazed the 40 in 4.37 seconds (fifth best among safeties) and was the top performer in the broad jump (11'1"). He tied for fifth in the vertical (36.5 inches). He's a versatile and athletic safety.

2022 NFL Combine drills: Defensive backs

View photos of the defensive backs at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Oregon defensive back Verone McKinley III (56) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Texas Tech defensive back Damarcus Fields (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Houston defensive back Damarion Williams (36) participates the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre (59) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown (05) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Louisville defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (47) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Auburn defensive back Smoke Monday runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans (11) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Georgia Tech defensive back Juanyeh Thomas runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Mississippi State defensive back MJ Emerson (10) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Percy Butler (45) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Arizona State defensive back Chase Lucas (22) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (09) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams (37) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Penn State defensive back Jaquan Brisker (44) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell (41) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (50) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Clemson defensive back Mario Goodrich runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (42) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (49) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Oklahoma defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell (62) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Toledo defensive back Tycen Anderson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (55) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Baylor defensive back JT Woods runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Miami defensive back Bubba Bolden runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Penn State defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Percy Butler (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Alabama defensive back Joshua Jobe runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (46) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
UTSA defensive back Tariq Woolen (38) participates in the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller (33) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones (19) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (29) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
South Carolina State defensive back Cobie Durant (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon (16) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (21) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Oregon defensive back Mykael Wright (39) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
LSU defensive back Cordale Flott (13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary (25) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt (30) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner prepares to run the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
USC defensive back Chris Steele (27) runs the 40-yardd daash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson (34) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Texas defensive back Josh Thompson (32) warms up at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
USC defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart (31) runs the 40-yardd daash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Sam Houston State defensive back Zyon McCollum runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Missouri Western State defensive back Sam Webb (35) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Michigan defensive back Dax Hill (53) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Oklahoma State defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel (52) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal (58) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (54) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Cincinnati defensive back Coby Bryant gets set to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9. CB Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati

Gardner didn't allow a touchdown in his coverage in 33 career games at Cincinnati. Opposing passers had a career 31.8 rating when throwing his way. He didn't allow more than 18 receiving yards in any game in 2021. Could his athletic traits match his production? Yes. He measured in at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds with 33.5-inch arms and ran the 40 in 4.41 seconds, which shows he has long speed to go with his length and production.

10. EDGE Jermaine Johnson III, Florida State

My top player at the Senior Bowl last month, Johnson (6-5, 254), continued to build off that momentum. He showed explosiveness with a 4.58 in the 40 that included a 1.55 10-yard split, which is elite. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 had 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss and is one of the better run defenders in this class of edge rushers. His quick first step and matching production should make him a top 15 pick.

Honorable mention: LB Troy Anderson, Montana State

Anderson measured in at nearly 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, and ran the 40 in 4.42 seconds (tops among linebackers). He had a 36-inch vertical and 10'8" broad (5th). The former running back and quarterback had 147 tackles (83 solo) and 14.0 tackles for loss and was the FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year. He's a likely Day 2 pick after a great week in Indy.

