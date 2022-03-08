10 players who impressed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

324 players from over 100 schools took part in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this past week. The medical checks are in, the measurements are recorded, and the interviews are in the books. NFL talent evaluators now have another piece of the puzzle in their overall evaluation process leading up to the NFL Draft next month.

The game film is still the ultimate evaluator, but some players really helped themselves down in Indy, while others forced teams to go back to the tape to see why the measurables didn't match the tape.

Here's a look at 10 players (and one honorable mention) who really impressed at the Combine:

1. DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis had arguably the most impressive workout of the week. His 4.78 time in the 40-yard dash at 341 pounds was extraordinary. His 10-foot-3 broad jump set a combine record for players weighing in over 300 pounds and was nearly a foot better than the next best interior defender. He was nimble in field drills for a man his size and just might have moved himself into the Top 10 conversation come draft time.

2. WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State