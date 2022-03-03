QB prospects have high praise for Lions coaching staff

"I thought those guys were awesome, starting with Coach (Mark) Brunell, working with me and the quarterbacks," said Howell, who some have mocked to the Lions with the No. 32 pick in the draft. "I thought he was an awesome guy, an awesome coach. He's doing a really good job.

"Coach Ben Johnson, I was happy to see him get the coordinator job. I think he definitely deserves it. He did a really good job for us that week. It was just a lot of fun to be around those guys. You can tell all those guys really love the game, and I wouldn't be surprised if they start winning soon."