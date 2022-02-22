Woods looking forward to continuing his fresh start in Detroit

Woods, 25, played mostly on special teams the last two seasons in Chicago as an undrafted player out of Maryland. He talked this year about enjoying the opportunity to play some defense here in Detroit after being pigeon-holed as just a special teamer early in his career.

He appeared in 12 games (one start) for Detroit last season and totaled 21 tackles (16 solo), two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and seven special teams tackles (five solo). His 113 defensive snaps played this year in Detroit were more than double his career snaps on defense up to that point.

"One of my first conversations with coach (Dan) Campbell we were in stretch lines at practice and he walks up and goes, 'Hey man, how you doing? Coach Campbell. We're ready to get you rolling on special teams right away and the quicker you learn this defense the quicker you'll be out there on this field,'" Woods said of his first interaction with Campbell.

"That was kind of the first time that a head coach would say something of that nature to me. Straight up with me. Very refreshing. It was different than what I was used to."